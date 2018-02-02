Lupita Nyong’o On Making ‘Black Panther’ Action Scene With ‘The Walking Dead’s Danai Gurira

Black Panther is set to deliver some of the most innovative action sequences to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including a car chase involving Lupita Nyong’o‘s Nakia and The Walking Dead star Danai Gurira‘s Okoye. Speaking to ComicBook.com, Nyong’o opened up about how the epic sequence was brought to life.

“Well, they had shot a lot of the [actual car chase] in Korea and stuff,” Nyong’o said. “It was this weird thing where they played it back and it was like, ‘Okay, so that’s how we’re moving?’ It was quite tough to drive and not actually drive. Actually, driving is quite possibly the hardest challenge to do for a film, to make it realistic. My goodness. It was hard work. Hard work but it was cool.”

A portion of the chase scene was released online, as Gurira’s Okoye climbs atop the car driven by Nyong’o’s Nakia to throw a spear at her enemy’s vehicle. While Gurira is no stranger to action sequence, wielding a katana in the apocalypse as Michonne on The Walking Dead, Nyong’o is bringing some action scenes to life in live-action which is somewhat new to her on such a scale. The actress had previously starred in Star Wars but was a computerized orange alien as opposed to Black Panther‘s human who gets hands on in the fights.

“In one I’m orange and in this one I’m not,” Nyong’o said of the two titles. “That’s a big difference. They’re both spectacular. They’re in such different places. The other one is in a galaxy, quite literally, and this one is on earth in an imaginary African nation. Obviously, this one’s a little closer to home, being African and all that. I love them both. They’re so different and that’s what I love about them. There’s no way to slip into Maz as Nakia. That just cannot happen because they’re totally different people.”

Black Panther hits theaters on February 16, 2018. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.