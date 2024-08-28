Black Panther’s Lupita Nyong’o Shares Tribute to Chadwick Boseman on Anniversary of His Death

Today marks four years since the passing of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman. On August 28th, 2020, the tragic news broke that Boseman had died from colon cancer at age 43. The news came as a shock to fans as well as friends of the star, who kept his illness private. In the years since Boseman died, his Black Panther family has paid tribute to the actor in various ways. When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released in 2022, the movie was considered a “love letter” to Boseman. Lupita Nyong’o, who played Nakia in the Black Panther films, has continued to share love for Boseman on social media on his birthday and on the anniversary of his death. Today, she took to Instagram to post another beautiful tribute.

“‘Grief never ends. But it changes. It is a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith. It’s the price of love.’ -unknown Remembering Chadwick Boseman. Forever,” Nyong’o shared. You can view the post below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Will There Be a Black Panther 3?

While a third Black Panther film has yet to be confirmed by Marvel Studios, those working behind the scenes have definitely hinted at it as a possibility.

“You know, we just had a terrific two years of just bringing it out and everybody coming together to support it,” Shuri actress Letitia Wright told Variety last year. “We need a little bit of a break, we need to regroup, and Ryan [Coogler] needs to get back into the lab so it’s going to take a while, but really excited for you guys to see that.”

“That’s a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question,” Marvel producer Nate Moore previously told Collider. “We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan’s really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we’ve floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we’re a bit superstitious in that way. We don’t want to count our chickens, because you never know what’s going to happen.”

Stay tuned for more updates about future Marvel Studios projects. Our thoughts go out to Boseman’s loved ones on this difficult day.