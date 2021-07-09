Black Widow Fans Have Some Thoughts on Taskmaster

With the exception of Disney+'s Loki series, Black Widow is the next major project set for release from Marvel Studios. As such, the House of Ideas already has a massive marketing campaign underway for the Scarlett Johansson vehicle. That includes another batch of character posters that surfaced Monday, reigniting discussion of Taskmaster's character design amongst fans. Like previous movies from Marvel Studios, Taskmaster's true identity hasn't been unveiled, even though most think O-T Fagbenle's Mason is a shoo-in for the role.

"I'm really excited to be part of the Marvel Universe with Scarlett, who's awesome by the way as you might imagine," the actor previously said of his role.

Check out the brand-new character posters for Marvel Studios' #BlackWidow. Experience the film in theaters or on @DisneyPlus with Premier Access on July 9. Additional fee required. (5/6) #Taskmaster pic.twitter.com/WL8LzYTlZj — Black Widow (@theblackwidow) May 10, 2021

Fagbenle add, "She's really fun to work with and I get to play this character Mason, who's kind of a fixer for spies and those in the underworld who need a bit of help. He might be a bit more ambivalent but he has a really complex relationship with Natasha."

