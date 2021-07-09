Black Widow Fans Have Some Thoughts on Taskmaster
With the exception of Disney+'s Loki series, Black Widow is the next major project set for release from Marvel Studios. As such, the House of Ideas already has a massive marketing campaign underway for the Scarlett Johansson vehicle. That includes another batch of character posters that surfaced Monday, reigniting discussion of Taskmaster's character design amongst fans. Like previous movies from Marvel Studios, Taskmaster's true identity hasn't been unveiled, even though most think O-T Fagbenle's Mason is a shoo-in for the role.
"I'm really excited to be part of the Marvel Universe with Scarlett, who's awesome by the way as you might imagine," the actor previously said of his role.
Check out the brand-new character posters for Marvel Studios' #BlackWidow. Experience the film in theaters or on @DisneyPlus with Premier Access on July 9. Additional fee required. (5/6) #Taskmaster pic.twitter.com/WL8LzYTlZj— Black Widow (@theblackwidow) May 10, 2021
Fagbenle add, "She's really fun to work with and I get to play this character Mason, who's kind of a fixer for spies and those in the underworld who need a bit of help. He might be a bit more ambivalent but he has a really complex relationship with Natasha."
See what Black Widow fans are saying below.
So Damn Good
Okay but taskmaster looks SO damn good here,,, 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/8vizcBBg74— Ant-Cam (@planetcameron) May 10, 2021
IDC
Idc the Taskmaster design looks good. pic.twitter.com/UJokA2ghie— Noel🏳️🌈| Carnage Era (@NoelSch139) May 10, 2021
Mason = Spoilers?
they really gave taskmaster and mason a different poster as if we don’t know they aren’t the same person 😭 pic.twitter.com/ERZg08cQu0— Trisha ⧗ (@romanoffnparker) May 10, 2021
Uff
god MCU taskmaster's mask is just so bad
if they didn't want to go full skull they should have just used UDON's design
this weird in-between just makes them look like they're a tiny mouth edit pic.twitter.com/UkHLrogoTg— forced into dairy queen slavery (@mrfeelswildride) May 10, 2021
Totally Not Taskmaster
Just a dude in jeans and a jacket that totally isn't Taskmaster. pic.twitter.com/2IQ4cqzQ6w— Scott Johnson (@ScottJohnsonArt) May 10, 2021
Spencer Knows
“Mom, can we have Taskmaster?”
“No, We have Taskmaster at home.”
Taskmaster at home pic.twitter.com/HchXv0pyzP— Spencer Perry (@TheSpencerPerry) May 10, 2021
Cracked at Fortnite
He kinda looks like he's from Fortnite https://t.co/mYsXkcHfsz— General MastaMunsta (@MunstaMasta) May 10, 2021
Black Widow is now set to hit theaters and Disney+ on July 9th.
Black Widow is now set to hit theaters and Disney+ on July 9th.

Do you plan on seeing the movie in theaters or on Disney+? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!