Black Widow, Shang-Chi Top Fandango's Summer Movie Anticipation Charts

As audiences get ready to go back to the movies, Marvel Studios has two of the five most anticipated summer movies according to Fandango surveys of ticket buyers! Black Widow is the most anticipated film among Fandango users, a long delayed film which aims to fill in fans on the backstory of Natasha Romanoff ahead of her death in Avengers: Endgame. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings comes in at the five spot, a film which will introduce a brand new character to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a new era of the franchise begins following the Infinity Saga. DC Comics also has a big movie in the Top 5!

According to Fandango's insights, the most anticipated movies of the summer are:

"Fandango conducted its 'Return to Theaters' Study between May 3 and May 23, 2021," the brand explained in a press release. "The demographic breakdown of the group was 65% ages 18 to 54, with 56% identifying as female, 43% male and 1% non-binary. 33% of participants were from the Western United States; 29% from the South; 20% from the Midwest; and 18% from the Northeast. 61% described themselves as Caucasian; 22% Latinx/Hispanic; 9% Black/African American; 6% Asian/Pacific Islander; and 5% other. There were a few respondents who identified with multiple ethnicities."

More information from the surveys indicates 70% of the people surveyed were vaccinated for a safe return for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic prompted theaters to close their doors in March of 2020. 13% said they were planning to get vaccinated. 78% of those surveyed found their fellow moviegoers were more attentive than usual, with a decreased amount of texting and talking in the theater. 85% had gone to the movies within the last three months.

“Moviegoing has taken a hard hit during the pandemic, but theater chains have done an excellent job implementing new safety features so that moviegoers can return to the cinema with confidence,” said Fandango Chief Commercial Officer Kevin Shepela. “Our study shows that exhibitors’ hard work has paid off, with moviegoers thrilled to be back in theaters and excited for summer movie season. We’re already seeing positive signs, as Fandango pre-sales for A Quiet Place Part II, opening Friday, are looking strong, even with limited theater capacity in many areas.”

According to the Fandango study, 76% of moviegoers said theater safety policies, like social distance seating, enhanced cleaning measures and contactless ticketing, made their experience more enjoyable, with 86% saying they were also comfortable ordering concessions. Moviegoers are feeling so good that 77% said they would be comfortable inside the auditorium when capacity increases to 100%.

