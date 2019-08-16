Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds Shares Painting From Blake Lively Packed With Easter Eggs

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has as much fun offscreen as he does onscreen. Aside from having a fun-loving presence on social media, Reynolds has the adoration of fans, popular business ventures, and of course, a gorgeous wife (actress Blake Lively) and family.

As it turns out, Blake Wively isn’t just a great wife, mother, and actress – she’s also got an eye for art! Lively had a piece of art commissioned for Ryan Reynolds, one that’s packed with more Easter eggs from the actor’s life than there are in one of his Deadpool films:

“My first job was delivering newspapers for the Vancouver Sun. The house in the painting is my childhood home. My brothers and I spent years trying to kill each other on that lawn. There are a lot of Easter eggs in the painting, including my idol, John Candy on the front page of the newspaper. The house no longer stands but it’s a living, breathing thing in my head. This piece of art is the greatest present my wife has ever given me. It was created by @dannygalieote. If there’s ever a fire, I’m grabbing this first. I’ll come back for Blake.” –Ryan Reynolds

Seeing Reynolds and Lively this happy together is the best thing that came of that 2011 Green Lantern movie. Even though Green Lantern wasn’t at all the career-changing franchise launch that either of them hoped for, fate had bigger, better, plans: Reynolds left Green Lantern behind to eventually launch the Deadpool franchise – which may now have a future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Lively gained more acclaim in her acting career, starring in films like Savages A Simple Favor and The Shallows, while also settling into a nice era of motherhood, family life – and soon enough, producing as well.

Ryan Reynolds currently stars in Hobbs & Shaw and will next appear in 6 Underground and The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. Blake Lively will appear in The Rhythm Section this fall.