Marvel

Boycott Sony Is Trending on Twitter After Spider-Man Split With Marvel Studios

Earlier this afternoon, reports surfaced suggesting the Spider-Man-sharing deal between Sony and […]

By

Earlier this afternoon, reports surfaced suggesting the Spider-Man-sharing deal between Sony and Marvel Studios had reached an unceremonious end. If accurate, that means the web-slinging character would no longer have the opportunity to appear in films set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, certainly a surprising change of pace after Spider-Man: Far From Home recently became Sony’s highest-grossing film ever.

Suffice to say, Spidey fans quickly took to digital media platforms and before long, #BoycottSony was quickly trending on Twitter. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the #BoycottSony movement and let us know your thoughts about the fractured deal in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt!

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.

