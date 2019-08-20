Boycott Sony Is Trending on Twitter After Spider-Man Split With Marvel Studios

Earlier this afternoon, reports surfaced suggesting the Spider-Man-sharing deal between Sony and Marvel Studios had reached an unceremonious end. If accurate, that means the web-slinging character would no longer have the opportunity to appear in films set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, certainly a surprising change of pace after Spider-Man: Far From Home recently became Sony’s highest-grossing film ever.
Suffice to say, Spidey fans quickly took to digital media platforms and before long, #BoycottSony was quickly trending on Twitter. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the #BoycottSony movement and let us know your thoughts about the fractured deal in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt!
Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.
Portals
tom holland and spider-man stans showing up to sony’s headquarters #boycottsony pic.twitter.com/zdlFxqKjxW— mon (@fakinforyou) August 20, 2019
Catch These Hands
pov: you are sony and you just decided it was a good idea to take out spider-man from the mcu after your movie hit $1 billion in the box office #boycottsony pic.twitter.com/5yjLp8J21c— mon (@fakinforyou) August 20, 2019
Danger, Danger
Sony seeing #boycottsony on the trending page pic.twitter.com/M3SQlLQLGW— Ryan (@Ironspider1301) August 20, 2019
MCU or Bust
We love our Spider-Man! You ruined the character twice, we don’t want to be disappointed for the third time.— Y B Y (@letslivefirst) August 20, 2019
WE WANT HIM IN THE MCU! 🤬#BoycottSony #SpiderMan @SonyPictures pic.twitter.com/MgGWz8Vf2u
Lists and Everything
If anyone needs the list of what films to avoid this year #boycottSony pic.twitter.com/OcjUTCZl9H— ShadowStitcher (@Shadowstitches) August 20, 2019
Loss for Words
peter is already so involved/attached in the mcu how tf are they goint to just remove him at this point?? sony make it make sense #boycottSony— ✵ alexa ⧗ (@santidanvers) August 20, 2019
In Memoriam
i’m gonna chug this entire thing in memoriam 😔✌️ #BoycottSony pic.twitter.com/YL7W9J2SII— 𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐢𝐬 𝐚 𝐦𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭 (@spaceageranger) August 20, 2019