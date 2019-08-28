Captain America Fan Trailer Imagines Steve Rogers’ Life After He Went Back in Time

At the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame, Captain America traveled back in time. That ended his story in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but one Marvel fan is imagining if that wasn’t the case. Bill Crammer put together a fan trailer for a theoretical fourth Captain America movie, Captain America 4: The Last Avenger. The trailer shows that traveling back in time can be hazardous to your health. You can take a look above.

Cap’s trip back in time caused some confusion as to how that would affect the continuity of the Marvel Cinematic universe. The writers of the Captain America film trilogy confirmed in a recent interview that they intended for Peggy Carter‘s mysterious husband, first mentioned in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, to be Steve Rogers after he traveled back in time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It depends on what story Marvel wants to tell going forward,” Stephen McFeely said. “I don’t know if Marvel wants to tell any more Captain America stories or if Chris (Evans) is up for it. Do they want to tell an alternate timeline story? Chris and I are partial to the idea that Steve is part of a strange, unique time-loop where he has always been there. The husband that you very purposefully did not see at Peggy’s bedside in Winter Soldier is Chris’ Steve. We have always thought that he was her husband. The movies you have been watching follow a line where he always goes back. To be fair, not everyone agrees with us. I don’t even know if Marvel agrees with us. But that’s what we think.”

This is different than the explanation given by Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors of Avengers: Endgame. According to them, Cap going back in time creates an alternate timeline where he lives out his life with Peggy. It is a different reality than the main timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which Cap returns to as an older man to pass his shield on to the Falcon. This explanation avoids questions about where older Cap was during the events of the Infinity Saga.

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD revealed that Peggy had two children with her husband. If Markus and McFeely’s version of Cap’s life is followed up on, that means the secret children of Captain America may be out there somewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What do you think of this fan trailer? Let us know in the comments.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.