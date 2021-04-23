The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Fans Are Hyped Over Captain America 4 Announcement
There's another Captain America movie on the way. No, it won't feature the return of Chris Evan's character — at least, not as of yet. Instead, it'll have the Marvel Cinematic Universe's newest Captain America in the lead role: Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson. Friday afternoon, news broke the character will be getting his own solo flick spinning out of the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale.
Needless to say, fans of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are hyped over the announcement. Even more so after a pair of the show's writers have boarded the project to write a screenplay. According to the trade reports, showrunner Malcolm Spellman is teaming up with writer Dalan Musson to write the script.
"We’ve definitely kicked around ideas because we always like to keep thinking about where things can go, but we also, frankly, in the crush of the pandemic, we’re just trying to finish the show and make sure it got out in a timely matter," Marvel producer Nate Moore previously said of a follow-up to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. "Hopefully at the end of this season, you will see the potential for what we could tell in a subsequent season."
Keep scrolling to see what The Falcon and the Winter Soldier fans are saying.
All Smiles
prevnext
CAPTAIN AMERICA 4 IS IN THE WORKS pic.twitter.com/B77IiVMtiW— MCU Perfect Clips & GIFs 🎥 (@MCUPerfectClips) April 23, 2021
Time to Celebrate
prevnext
CAPTAIN AMERICA 4 LETS GOOOOO pic.twitter.com/LxKpAL89Ua— Liam (@x6x_batman_no6) April 23, 2021
All Caps
prevnext
MARVEL GREENLIT CAPTAIN AMERICA 4, SAM WILSON IS LEADING HIS MOVIE, SAM AND BUCKY COMING BACK pic.twitter.com/vmYUbNcWS5— zach (@civiiswar) April 23, 2021
That's Right
prevnext
look at the main character of captain america 4 I KNOW THATS RIGHT pic.twitter.com/ZrKJMZVO7G— bucky/salem! CAP!SAM MOVIE (@milfography) April 23, 2021
Let's Hear It for Serpent Society
prevnext
"Captain America 4 in the works"
Can we finally do this Marvel? pic.twitter.com/zfijmgb5dR— Nicholas Whitcomb (@Whos_Nick) April 23, 2021
The Bradley Crew
prevnext
Captain America 4 film ANNOUNCED! LET'S GO! Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes, Isaiah Bradley, Eli Bradley, Sarah Wilson, and the whole gang! Give me it all! NOW! pic.twitter.com/cWOzoO6ASN— Jason (Gay Falcon and Winter Soldier stan) (@EscaflowneClown) April 23, 2021
Nice Job, Cap
SAM WILSON IS GETTING A FILM! CAPTAIN AMERICA 4 CONFIRMED with showrunner of #FalconAndTheWinterSoldier LET’S GOOOOOO!!!!
(via THR) pic.twitter.com/kciO3vCt6C— BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) April 23, 2021
*****
Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.0comments
What'd you think of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.prev