The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Fans Are Hyped Over Captain America 4 Announcement

There's another Captain America movie on the way. No, it won't feature the return of Chris Evan's character — at least, not as of yet. Instead, it'll have the Marvel Cinematic Universe's newest Captain America in the lead role: Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson. Friday afternoon, news broke the character will be getting his own solo flick spinning out of the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale.

Needless to say, fans of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are hyped over the announcement. Even more so after a pair of the show's writers have boarded the project to write a screenplay. According to the trade reports, showrunner Malcolm Spellman is teaming up with writer Dalan Musson to write the script.

"We’ve definitely kicked around ideas because we always like to keep thinking about where things can go, but we also, frankly, in the crush of the pandemic, we’re just trying to finish the show and make sure it got out in a timely matter," Marvel producer Nate Moore previously said of a follow-up to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. "Hopefully at the end of this season, you will see the potential for what we could tell in a subsequent season."

