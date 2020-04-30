Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Has Been Taking Song Requests on Instagram

✖

Like so many stars, Brie Larson is a gift to social media. The actor known for playing Captain Marvel has graced Instagram with a lot of great content over the last couple of months ranging from an epic photo with Gal Gadot to sharing a picture from her first screen test in the Captain Marvel costume. Like so many people, Larson is currently trying to pass the time in quarantine. Yesterday, she took to Instagram Stories to take song requests. The post is still up but will disappear in a few hours if you want to get a song suggestion in.

(Photo: Instagram)

Larson posted her first song since taking requests earlier today. "'July' by @noahcyrus, Literally me and my relationship with the internet 😝. (Thank you @noahcyrus for this beautiful heartfelt song 💕💕💕)," Larson wrote. You can check out the video of Larson singing and playing guitar below:

At the beginning of the month, Marvel revealed Captain Marvel 2's release date, which was one of the only exciting bits of news in a swarm of schedule changes. While some other films have been further pushed back since then, this sequel is still scheduled to hit theaters on July 8th, 2022. Not much is known other than the release date and the fact that the movie will be set in the present day, shooting down some ideas that it could pick up where the last film left off in 1995 and continue the story of Carol helping the Skrulls find a new home. Odds are the Skrulls will still be a huge part of the sequel considering the post-credits scene featured in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Marvel’s updated movie release schedule currently includes Black Widow on November 6, 2020, The Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 7, 2021, Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, Black Panther II on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022.

