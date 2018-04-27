Brie Larson Didn’t Know Anything About the Thanos Snap When She Filmed Captain Marvel

✖

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are often kept in the dark about spoilers, with that concept even extending to the stars of various installments, as Brie Larson recently detailed that she was largely oblivious to the notion of Thanos' deadly snap that occurred in Avengers: Infinity War when she was filming Captain Marvel. On the one hand, with Captain Marvel taking place decades before the events of Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, it's easy to see how she might not be aware of what happened in the MCU's future, but with Larson having filmed those Avengers films prior to her solo adventure, it demonstrates how compartmentalized all of the scripts are kept in order to prevent leaks from inadvertently occurring.

"I get a script ahead of time, I know what it is I’m doing," Larson shared during a Q&A on her YouTube channel. "Of course, we come up with stuff on the day. Sometimes you’re there in the moment and you realize maybe there’s an alt line, which is just an alternative to what’s on the script that we come up with on the day that seems funnier or more interesting or more truthful. So there’s still room to play. It’s not like just because there’s a script, ‘It has to be this.’ I guess to clarify, it’s like I know only my part."

She added, "When I went to the [Captain Marvel] premiere and saw the film for the first time, that was when I truly saw what was happening. And I didn’t really know what had happened with Infinity War. I didn’t know who was snapped or what the snap was, honestly. They kept that all super under wraps."

Despite not knowing all the details of the deadly snap in Infinity War, Larson also recently reminded fans that Captain Marvel is still the strongest Avenger, with Thanos only temporarily besting her.

“I mean, obviously I think I’m the strongest one ‘cause that’s ... I’m just gonna keep starting that rumor. Why is it Captain Marvel? I don’t know, I didn’t write it. This is just how it is. These are just facts. I don’t make up these facts,” Larson joked during a recent interview. “I think Thanos cheated.”

She added. “I mean, listen, it’s such a fun game to play. I love the question ‘cause, you know, I obviously have a tongue in cheek thing with Chris Hemsworth about it because he’s very set that he’s the strongest one, so it’s all fun. I honestly think it’s whoever character you love is the strongest, but I’m biased so I’m gonna say it’s me."

Larson will reprise her role as Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel 2, which is currently slated to hit theaters on November 11, 2022.