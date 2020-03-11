Marvel Reveals Captain Marvel and Civil War Snapshots

Marvel recently introduced a new series of double-sized standalone one-shots titled Marvel Snapshots, and as Marvel revealed yesterday, Captain Marvel and Civil War will be getting their very own entries in the line. Marvel’s Pull List gave fans their first look at Marvels Snapshots: Captain Marvel #1 and Marvels Snapshots: Civil War #1, and fans are going to want to pick both of these up. Marvels Snapshots: Captain Marvel #1 will be written by Mark Waid and drawn by Colleen Doran with a gorgeous cover by Alex Ross, and will feature a story centered around a team of heroes fighting for the survival of their planet. You can check out the official description below.

“A team of heroes fights a stirring battle for the safety of the planet. A young woman struggles with desperation and despair, trying to cope in the modern world. But that’s only the beginning.

Featuring Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and a few more surprises, Kurt Busiek invites superstar creators MARK WAID and COLLEEN DORAN to tell a tale of inspiration within inspiration, as we see how the world’s marvels have inspired others—and how they’ve been inspired themselves.”

Next up is Marvels Snapshots: Civil War #1, which is being written by Saladin Ahmed and drawn by Ryan Kelly, and will also feature a cover by Alex Ross. This story takes place during the events of Civil War, focusing on a young superhero trying to navigate the turmoil of what’s going on both on the streets of the city and in the government as heroes are outlawed.

You can check out the official description below.

“In the heart of the Civil War event, a human story unfolds. A S.H.I.E.L.D. agent, doing his best to do the job with honor—but is that even possible? A young, low-level Super Hero, trying to help his neighbors—but that’s not even legal any more. The two come together in a story that’ll test their commitment, ideals, hopes, and dreams.

Featuring Captain America, Giant-Man, Maria Hill, and more, Kurt Busiek recruits Hugo-Award-winning writer Saladin Ahmed and all-star Ryan Kelly to uniquely retell this iconic Marvel story.”

Both of these new Snapshots entries are hitting comic stores this June, and you can check out the covers to both in the images above.

Are you excited about Marvels Snapshots: Captain Marvel and Civil War? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things comics!