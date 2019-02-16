‘Captain Marvel’ Directors Tease “Bizarre” Deleted Scene

We’re less than a month away until the premiere of Captain Marvel, which will finally introduce Carol Danvers into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film has to fill a tall order of exploring the Kree-Skrull War, a beloved comic book storyline, while also filling in an untold gap in the history of the MCU. Captain Marvel directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck confirmed to Spot.ph that some scenes did not make the final cut, but that fans should expect something special when it’s released on home video.

“That’s so hard, ’cause all the good ones ended up in the final film,” Boden responded when asked if any memorable sequences were cut out.

“DVD extras, you have to wait for the DVD extras,” added Fleck.

“That’s true,” Boden said. “There’s a really kind of fascinating, bizarre, fun scene that didn’t make it into the final film, but yeah, you’ll have to wait for the DVD extras.”

This will mark the character’s big debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after her tease in the post-credits scene in Avengers: Infinity War. But this isn’t the only appearance of Carol Danvers fans can expect this year, as she’s set to make a major impact in Avengers: Endgame.

After Boden and Fleck establish the character as a powerful force in the MCU, Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo will take the baton. But it will be difficult, as they’ll have to introduce one of the most powerful characters to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

“It’s always a concern of ours about overpowering characters, because the reason that people relate to these characters is their humanity, and that they’re flawed,” said Joe. “And the reason we love working so much with Captain America was that he was limited, and his heart was his superpower, you know? So we’re all acutely aware of the dangers of having an overly powerful character. [But] we like sensitive storytelling, so… we found a thoughtful way through it.”

“That’s what kind of fires us up, I think, on a storytelling level, to be honest with you,” added Anthony. “Because when you do have powerful characters, you have to work that much harder to find their vulnerabilities and complexities. And Joe was mentioning on a storytelling level… and keep the stakes high! Because that’s where those characters are vulnerable… As storytellers, that’s been one of the most fun things we’ve had working with these characters is figuring out ways into them where they are vulnerable and they aren’t all powerful.”

Avengers: Endgame premieres on April 26th, but fans can see Carol’s big debut when Captain Marvel premieres in theaters on March 8th.