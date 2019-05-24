Captain Marvel “What, No Smile” Extended Clip Released

Captain Marvel will be hitting home video soon, and thanks to the impending release fans are getting several new deleted and extended scenes from the hit film. The latest is an extended cut of one off the more memorable scenes which shows Carol (currently being called Vers) landing on Earth and trying to hunt for a location. In the original cut of the sequence, we see Vers reading a map outside of a store and being approached by a man on a motorcycle, who compliments her scuba suit.

Vers glares at him and goes back to her map, but he is persistent. He then says “can I get a smile”, which draws a great reaction from her. He isn’t happy with the reaction and goes inside the store in a huff, which causes her to eye his motorcycle. She eventually takes the bike and some clothes off a mannequin and heads to her old stomping grounds.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the new extended version of this clip, things play out a bit different, though the cause is still his smiling comment. In this cut, he says the line and she moves the map down the shoots him a look and then resumes looking at the map. He then pushes the map down and says “how about a smile for me huh”, which prompts an amused look from Vers. She then says “how about a handshake instead” and they shake hands. She then says her name is Vers and gets his name, which is evidently The Don (yeah, wow).

When he goes to let go though she won’t, and then her hand crackles with energy, causing him to go down to a knee quickly in pain. She then tells him if he gives her the bike, helmet, and his jacket she’ll let him keep his hand, and so he gives over the keys and she takes off after grabbing the clothes off the mannequin.

You can watch the full clip in the video above, and the deleted scenes available on the Captain Marvel Blu-ray are featured below.

Deleted Scenes

“Who Do You Admire Above All Others?” – Yon-Rogg must answer to the Supreme Intelligence, who questions his leadership ability.

Starforce Recruits – Yon-Rogg lectures a roomful of students on the Kree’s mission to defend all nations from the scourge of the Skrulls.

Heading to Torfa – Vers (Danvers) and her fellow Starforce members banter as they prepare for their rescue mission to Torfa.

“What, No Smile?” – In this alternate version of a scene from the movie, Vers is consulting a map when she receives a dubious offer of assistance.

Black Box – Keller attempts to track Vers and Fury after their escape in a quadjet from the Joint USAFA Facility.

Rookie Mistake – Novice S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Phil Coulson helps Director Keller out of an embarrassing situation.

Captain Marvel is available to own on Digital and Movies Anywhere May 28th and hits Blu-ray on June 11th.