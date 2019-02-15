‘Captain Marvel’ Fan Art Replaces Every Character on Poster With Coulson

Captain Marvel is getting the full push from Marvel Studios, and while this BossLogic poster might not be official, it is certainly amazing.

The new poster is the second in a line from BossLogic that features all the characters on the Captain Marvel poster being replaced by one person. First, it was Goose the cat, which was amazing as well. Now that poster is joined by a Captain Coulson poster, which puts the many versions of the SHIELD Agent on the various heads of the poster.

Even better is the fact that the main version in the center is holding an energy shield like his idol Captain America, though this one has the SHIELD logo emblazoned on it. Even Goose the cat gets the Coulson treatment, and you can check out the poster in the post below.

“When I did the Goose poster I realized our boy @clarkgregg was not featured on that poster #captainmarvel #LeaveNoManBehind @captainmarvelofficial @brielarson”

When Captain Marvel hits fans will see a younger and fresh recruit version of Phil Coulson, who isn’t the team leading Agent fans know from Agents of SHIELD just yet. Marvel Studios will de-age actor Clark Gregg to match the 90s time period, something the actor joked about during a previous interview.

“That was a fun call from my friends in the Cinematic Universe,” Gregg told ComicBook.com, “who I normally see at these events, saying, ‘You know, we think once again we have some work for you, but it takes place in the ’90s. Can you go to the gym?’ Yeah, I said, ‘The ’90s? I mean, there is no gym that can get me back to the ’90s.’ And they said, ‘Well, don’t worry. We’ve been working on that technology, and we think we can goose you back a few years.’”

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.

