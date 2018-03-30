Gorgeous Captain Marvel Fan Poster Gets Infinity War Directors And Brie Larson Seal Of Approval

Fans have started to see more and more from the Captain Marvel set, but this new fan poster reveals what every fan hopes the new official costume will look like.

We’ve already seen the foundation of the suit in photos from the set, which features some similar styling to her more recent suit, just with more Kree-styled colors (green and grey). BossLogic and The Kings Letter have taken that base and added in the now classic red, blue, and gold color scheme, but they’ve also added another trademark part of her suit, the ever-stylish sash around her waist.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Only here the sash isn’t just wrapped around her waist. This version features a full military style belt with the right loop holding a medallion-like clasp attached. That clasp holds in place a red sash that flows in the wind, giving the whole thing a more regal look than the one featured in the comics.

If this happens to be the style they go with, count us in, and it seems Avengers: Infinity War directors the Russo Brothers and star Brie Larson are loving it too. The Russo Brothers shared the image with the caption #NewProfilePic, while Brie Larson said hi in the Instagram posts’ comments.

Hard to get better endorsements than that right? You can check out the image in the above photo.

“Going into @Avengers 4 like ….

@brielarson @Russo_Brothers #InfinityWar Bosslogic X @TheKingsletter”

The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award winner Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, with Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019, while the fourth Avengers movie lands on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.