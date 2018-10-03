Clark Gregg Has Perfect Response to His Younger Look in ‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer

The first trailer for Captain Marvel gave fans a lot to process, but it looks like the new look one fan-favorite character has sparked some pretty great reactions.

Clark Gregg, who will reprise his role as Agent Coulson in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe venture, recently responded to a fan’s comment about his de-aged look in the film. As Gregg joked, they didn’t need to use any de-aging software on him, and all he had to do was take “a four day nap”.

Didn’t use any. Just took a 4 day nap. — Clark Gregg (@clarkgregg) September 18, 2018

The joke is pretty hilarious, and has made some fans reminisce about Coulson’s time in the TAHITI program in between The Avengers and Agents of SHIELD. As it turns out, that task of playing a significantly younger Coulson was a pretty interesting pitch to Gregg.

“That was a fun call from my friends in the Cinematic Universe,” Gregg explained in an interview earlier this year. “who I normally see at these events, saying, ‘You know, we think once again we have some work for you, but it takes place in the ’90s. Can you go to the gym?’ Yeah, I said, ‘The ’90s? I mean, there is no gym that can get me back to the ’90s.’ And they said, ‘Well, don’t worry. We’ve been working on that technology, and we think we can goose you back a few years.’”

Apparently, the early days of Coulson will manifest in some particularly interesting ways within Captain Marvel, including a sort of “meet cute” moment between him and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson).

“[Coulson] is a relatively new S.H.I.E.L.D. agent who is obsessed with MC Hammer and dresses just like him, and it makes Director Fury so angry,” Gregg quipped earlier this month. “The genie pants don’t really go with the Armani.”

And of course, all of that will be just a small part of Carol Danvers’ (Brie Larson) heroic journey, something that Gregg has been happy to be a part of.

“Getting to see Captain Marvel come to life, I mean that’s a really cool character…and, at least in the comics, one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel universe.” Gregg explained. “Perhaps more powerful than any character we’ve seen, with the exception of Thanos, so to have that be Brie Larson was cool for me. I’m excited to go with my daughter to see it.”

