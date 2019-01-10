‘Captain Marvel’ RealD 3D Poster Released

Captain Marvel hype is growing larger than ever, thanks to tickets going on sale, new footage debuting tonight, and a pretty awesome new poster.

The film’s RealD 3D poster has made its way online, which shows Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) floating above a city with her “binary” powers beginning to show. You can check it out below.

Captain Marvel will see Carol coming to terms with her human and superhuman origins, all along the backdrop of the Kree-Skrull War. The film, which will be Marvel Studios‘ first solo-led venture, will introduce fans to a totally new kind of superhero.

“I think she has an ego, but in a healthy way,” Larson told reporters during a set visit last year. “She doesn’t have an unrealistic expectation of herself – she just owns that she’s really good and really skilled, which feels good to play. She also has an incredible sense of humor, makes fun of herself, makes fun of other people and has no issue if someone makes fun of her.”

“[She’s] probably the most dynamic character that I’ve ever played.” Larson continued. “We’ll see what the movie is, but as of now it’s been the most range I’ve ever played in a character. I’ve had to go through every emotion possible with her…That’s what I want: I want to see complicated female characters. I want to see myself, which is not a simple person. I surprise myself constantly by what’s happening and what’s coming up, so hopefully that’s what comes out on screen.”

“We really were bringing so much of what was already in the comics onto the screen, it felt like, in terms of the amazing character who’s so funny and sassy and talks back, and she’s fearless,” screenwriter Geneva Robertson-Dworet echoed in a previous interview. “I love that Carol Danvers is so funny. She has a blast when she kicks ass. Those comics are amazing! It’s an amazing world and sandbox to play in. You’re working with incredible creative people, every day. I had a total dream experience.”

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame will be released on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.