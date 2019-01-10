‘Captain Marvel’ Producer Teases Phil Coulson’s Role in the Movie

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have spent more hours with SHIELD Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) than they have with any single superhero over the years, and for the most part, they are pretty excited to see the character headed back to the big screen in Captain Marvel.

First introduced in Iron Man, Coulson’s apparent death in Marvel’s The Avengers was a big motivator for The Avengers to step up in the third act. Fans later learned that he was alive, although the heroes of the Marvel Universe still do not know it. With Captain Marvel set in the past, though, the filmmakers have seized the opportunity to put Coulson back together with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). But what will he be up to?

“The great part about it is we just get to focus on him as he is so we don’t need to worry about the stuff he’s going to encounter later,” executive producer Jonathan Schwartz said during a visit to the set of the film. “There’s lots of fun parallels I’m sure. But we get to see Coulson in his first meeting with Nick Fury at a much younger age where the Kree aren’t even part of his vocabulary yet.”

Promotion for Captain Marvel has been steadily accelerating over the last month or so, and will continue to do so as its March 8th release date approaches. There is a certain level of hype surrounding the movie solely because it’s produced by Marvel Studios, but people are mostly excited for the debut of the MCU’s first solo female hero.

Carol Danvers, played by Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson, will make her first big screen appearance in Captain Marvel, though her debut was alluded to at the end of 2017’s Avengers: Infinity War in the form of Nick Fury’s pager.

Besides Gregg and Jackson, the film will also star Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Lee Page, Lashana Lynch, and more. Also, look out for an exciting cameo appearance by a Blockbuster Video store.

Captain Marvel is set to hit theaters on March 8th.