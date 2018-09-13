‘Captain Marvel’: First Look at Classic Comic Costume Revealed

Marvel Studios is finally ready to show off more of Captain Marvel, and now we have our big first look at the comic costume fans know and love.

We now have our first glimpse at Brie Larson in the red, blue, and gold costume from the comics (via EW). Granted, we’ve seen Larson in the suit in concept and promo art, but this is the actual first time we’ve seen full photos of her in the suit.

The costume is a tweaking of the green and silver Kree-inspired suit fans have seen in set photos, but we knew she was going to get her comic accurate suit sometime during the film. There are some minor differences of course, but overall it’s a pretty faithful adaptation, though some will have issues with how they approached the sash (i.e., it’s not there). It still looks great though, and we can’t wait to see more.

In the comics, Carol Danvers was a hero under the moniker of Ms. Marvel with a rather beloved black and gold costume, but she would eventually take on the mantle of Captain Marvel from Mar-Vell and adopt his red and blue color scheme. She did bring over her trademark red sash to the new uniform, and at times she wears a full helmet that puts her hair into a mohawk-like style. It will be interesting to see if that shows up at any point during the film.

Captain Marvel follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.

