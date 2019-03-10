Captain Marvel Is Responsible For Naming The Avengers

Fans will learn quite a bit after watching Captain Marvel, including that Carol Danvers had a hand in giving the Avengers their name.

Spoilers incoming for Captain Marvel, so if you haven’t seen the film yet you’ve been warned.

After the immediate threat is handled and Carol leaves Earth once more, Nick Fury can be seen in his office typing up a document titled the ‘Protector Initiative’. It appears the seeds for what would become the supergroup are planted here, but obviously, the group doesn’t end up being called The Protectors.

As he’s typing he stops to look at a photo of Carol during her Air Force pilot days, and in the photo, she is seen by her plane. On the side is written Carol Danvers but in between, it shows her call sign, which says Avenger. He thinks for a second and then deletes the Protector part of the title and changes it to Avenger, and thus the name was born.

We also see Fury talk to Phil Coulson in his office about finding others like Carol, though Coulson doesn’t completely understand. Fury makes it clear, they need to find more heroes, and as we all know they would go on to find heroes like Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Thor, Hawkeye, and the Hulk to take on the threats that SHIELD couldn’t handle, and now things are going to come full circle when Captain Marvel joins the remaining Avengers in Endgame.

Granted, Captain Marvel‘s reunion with Nick Fury is going to have to wait, as Fury was fading out of existence when he finally paged Cap, and it’s up to the remaining heroes to see if they can bring Fury and the other heroes lost to Thanos’ decimation back to the world of the living.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is in theaters now.

