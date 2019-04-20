‘Captain Marvel’ Soars Past ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’

Avengers: Endgame is hitting theaters next week, but there’s another Marvel Cinematic Universe film still making waves at the box office. Captain Marvel, which was released in March, has had a successful turn on the big screen, breaking records and surpassing some of the other big names in the MCU. This week, it hit a milestone by beating Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 at the domestic box office. According to Mxdwn, the film has now made about a million more dollars than the Guardians sequel, making it the 7th highest grossing film in the franchise.

Currently, Captain Marvel has earned $394,071,133 domestically and $1,072,071,127 worldwide. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 earned $389,813,101 domestically and $863,756,051 worldwide.

The Marvel films to beat are Captain America: Civil War (domestic: $408,084,349, worldwide: $1,153,304,495), Iron Man 3 (domestic: $409,013,994, worldwide: $1,214,811,252), Avengers: Age of Ultron (domestic: $459,005,868, worldwide: $1,405,403,694), The Avengers (domestic: $623,357,910, worldwide: $1,518,812,988), Avengers: Infinity War (domestic: $678,815,482, worldwide: $2,048,359,754), and Black Panther (domestic: $700,059,566, worldwide: $1,346,913,161).

Captain Marvel was impressive from the start, opening to $153 million at the box office, which made it the 7th largest opening weekend for a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie in the franchise’s history. It managed to earn the title of highest grossing movie of 2019 in only three days, and scored one of the biggest IMAX openings bringing in $22 million on 964 screens. It also had the best international opening for Marvel in IMAX and the second biggest international IMAX opening of all time. As of now, it is the 26th top grossing film of all time.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn (Talos), Lashana Lynch (Maria Rambeau), Annette Bening (Dr. Wendy Lawson), Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Akira Akbar (Monica Rameau), Algenis Perez Soto (Att-Lass), Rune Temte (Bron-Char), McKenna Grace (Young Carol), Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Yon-Rogg).

You can catch Captain Marvel next in Avengers: Endgame!

Captain Marvel is still playing in select theaters, Avengers: Endgame is hitting theaters on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home is coming on July 2nd.

