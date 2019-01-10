What Was The Song In The New ‘Captain Marvel’ Extended Look?

Marvel Studios just dropped some new footage for Captain Marvel and with it, came the first song attached to the project. Though the previous trailers included just a part of the score, this round of footage started with a tune that cements the film in its mid-1990s setting.

As Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) sits down to speak with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), “Connection” by Elastica begins to play. Released on October 10th, 1994 as a single, “Connection” eventually appeared on Elastica’s 1995 self-title debut album. The song was one of the first Britpop records to gain popularity in the United States, eventually peaking at #53 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. After releasing their second album in 2001, Elastica amicably split.

Earlier this year, Captain Marvel executive producer Jonathan Schwartz told EW that Marvel Studios decided to set the film in the 90s so that Carol could have her own time to develop in.

“It’s giving Carol a place in the cinematic universe that she can carve out for her own, where she wasn’t one superheroine out of many,” Schwartz said of the decision.

“’90s action movie is not the worst reference in the world, especially when you start looking at Robocop, Total Recall, even Starship Troopers a little bit,” elaborated Schwartz. “Terminator 2, Independence Day. There’s a high-concept action-movie feel there that ends up being very character-based but also super badass, which is kind of the bullseye we wanted to hit.”

“Connection” playing in the background hasn’t been the lone reference to the 90s in Captain Marvel footage. In the teaser trailer, we caught a glimpse of a Blockbuster store and Larson’s Danvers is often times seen rocking a Nine Inch Nails t-shirt.

Directed by the team of Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, Captain Marvel was written by Boden, Fleck, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, and Jac Schaeffer. Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy), Joe Schrapnel, and Anna Waterhouse contributed to the story.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel flies into theaters March 8th.