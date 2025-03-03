CB Panel: What Did You Think About the Avengers: Doomsday Concept Art Leaks?

Welcome to a new discussion with the ComicBook Panel! Make sure to post your own comments about the Doomsday concept art leaks down below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Anora is the talk of the town in Hollywood after its five Oscar wins last night, the Academy Awards didn’t dim the spotlight on the Avengers: Doomsday concept art leaks this weekend. The several pieces created by Marvel Studios concept artist/illustrator Mushk Rinzi that were released on social media provided tons of details regarding the upcoming Avengers sequel’s plot, setting, and even a look at Robert Downey Jr.’s MCU return as Doctor Doom. We are taking these leaks with a grain of salt because these are only concept art and not fully realized film shots, but our team at ComicBook has been digging into these with a sense of cautious optimism. Before we dive a little deeper, please be aware that there might be potential spoilers to the events of Avengers: Doomsday.

Over the weekend, Marvel fans were treated to an inside scoop of the highly anticipated Avengers installment, which looks to be set on the planet Battleworld, which is constructed of destroyed realities. In a few of the pieces, we get a glimpse at the medieval setting along with the return of some of the familiar MCU faces such as She-Hulk, Black Panther, and Star-Lord. Our former Guardians of the Galaxy member looks to have a prominent role in the film, as many pictures feature Peter Quill alongside superheroes like Wong, the Young Avengers, and White Vision.

Speaking of the Young Avengers, it looks like we are getting closer to getting the Maximoff twins back together again with the introduction of Speed. While no actor has been confirmed, many are suggesting that the art looks similar to Game of Thrones actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster. The Black Panther’s return doesn’t look to have Letitia Wright’s Shuri taking the mantle, so many are theorizing it to be a CGI version of Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa or a former Black Panther like T’Chanda or a younger version of T’Chaka.

Our first look at Doctor Doom is thrilling to see, especially with the menacing take it seems to be setting up. Striking a pose on his iconic throne, the grimacing antagonist could potentially be ruthless to some of our dear MCU friends, especially if the fate of the Fantastic Four lies in the hands of Victor Von Doom.

What’s your take on the recent Doomsday concept art leaks? How do you feel about the direction that the MCU is taking? Who are you hoping to see make an appearance in the next Avenger film? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Check out some of our coverage of the concept art leaks and beyond down below!