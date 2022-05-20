Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers Reveals Surprising Avengers Cameo

✖





Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers includes a surprising cameo from an unsung Avenger. In the Disney+ movie, fans noticed that there were a lot of Marvel Easter eggs running around. On Twitter, @Gwenstacying spotted Tigra from Avengers: United They Stand in the convention scenes. This is where a lot of the major cameos occur in the film. Every frame is packed to the brim with references, allusions and other pop culture weirdness. In fact, sticking with Marvel, one background detail from the film really threw a ton of people for a loop. Some fans noticed that Miles Morales' mural from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse can be seen in the background of one shot. The homage was so cool that the film's producers highlighted it on Twitter once they discovered its presence. While some may be critical of Chip 'n Dale, it's clear that a lot of fans had the time of their life with this real-life Easter egg hunt.

Comicbook.com recently spoke to Dan Gregor and Doug Mand about their time working on Rescue Rangers. The movie is really unique and there's a lot of crazy ideas whizzing by. Cameos actually ended up getting cut from the final product, but a ton more actually made it all the way through."What we can say is we can't believe this movie got made with the crazy things that were written, the crazy things we came up with, with Akiva Schaffer, our animators, our producers, and Disney," Mand explained. "It's insane that this thing got made."

TIGRA IS IN THE CHIP AND DALE MOVIE pic.twitter.com/i1UUzXsGDA — nebula should have killed thanos (@gwenstacying) May 20, 2022

Mand would continue by nodding toward Disney+'s role in helping the movie off the ground. Without the streaming platform, it would have been hard to get some of this stuff cleared for a theatrical release. In the same token, that would make for a wildly different viewing experience.

"I would say that as a blanket is this movie exists really probably because Disney+ exists," the writer said. "We wrote this movie seven years ago. Disney+ did not exist. And it was a big swing. To Disney's credit, they paid us to write this thing that was very much a big swing. And we don't really know the ins and outs of what it would mean to have gone in theater, but the creation of Disney+ and Akiva Schaffer coming on board gave it life again, as a possibility to release something that maybe didn't have to be a four quadrant movie in the same way."

