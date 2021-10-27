Chris Evans’ Captain America Shield Is Being Auctioned Off

Those interested in owning not only a key piece of MCU history but also movie memorabilia should reach deep in their pockets as Hake’s Auctions has announced that they’re selling a screen used Captain America shield from 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. “This is an absolute must-have for any serious Captain America fan and a rare opportunity to obtain a key, screen-used Marvel Cinematic Universe hero prop,” Hake’s President Alex Winter said in a statement. “It is one of the most important Marvel film props to ever come to auction, both in terms of its iconic stature and its ironclad provenance.” As of this writing the shield has had 6 bids and is sitting at $45,000 right now.

The official description for the auction from Hake’s reads: “Hake’s Auctions is proud to offer Chris Evans’ screen-used hero prop shield from Avengers: Endgame in Auction #233. Constructed by Marvel Studios Senior Prop Master Russell Bobbitt, the shield is 24″ in diameter, approximately 3″ deep and is constructed of high density foam, with a spun aluminum exterior and hand-crafted leather arm and hand straps on the interior. 30 to 40 shields were produced for Endgame, but this example was used for close-up shots in Evans’ hand as it shows the most detail and its spun aluminum surface exhibits a mesmerizing metallic sheen. The other prop shields made for Endgame were used in long shots and action sequences, lasting one or two scenes before sustaining damage from use associated with stunt work. This shield was handled with care on set so it could be utilized in multiple scenes, making this shield’s near pristine condition an even rarer feat.”

This latest Hake’s auction also features several key comic book issues from over the years including titles like Fantastic Four #1, Amazing Fantasy #15, X-Men #1, Tales of Suspense #39 (the first appearance of Iron Man), Journey Into Mystery #83 (first appearance of Thor), and Daredevil #1, among others.

As for Captain America’s shield in the MCU, Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson has inherited the shield and is the Star Spangled Man moving forward both in television and on the big screen. Mackie took the part from Evans’ at the end of Endgame, holding the very shield that is seemingly up for auction now, and took it with him to Disney+ with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It didn’t take long for that series to conclude though before it was confirmed that Mackie would be taking his wings and new title onto the big screen with a fourth Captain America movie officially in the works.