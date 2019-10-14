Will Thor Actor Chris Hemsworth Ever Direct a Movie?

Chris Hemsworth is known for bringing the thunder in films like Marvel’s Thor and Avengers, Men in Black, Star Trek, and Ghostbusters, but would he ever step behind the camera as a director? Hemsworth considered the idea during a conversation panel at Ace Comic Con Midwest on Sunday. “I’d love to direct at some point. It’s just trying to find something that I could stick with for that long,” Hemsworth says. “As an actor, you come into something for three, four months and then you know it’s a very intense period and you turn it off and you go do something else. Whereas a director, you could be on a project for years in a good scenario its a minimum two-year commitment, two-and-a-half years. So I’d have to be pretty invested in the subject and I have the tendency to kind of drift off and get distracted and lose interest in things.

“I would love to though,” Hemsworth continued. “Just, the more I do the more interest I have in all the other elements in the assembling of a story and working with actors and writing as well, but I’ve just been too busy at the moment. Then when I’m not at work I got three little kids. Trying to direct them is pretty intense.”

Those final comments are reflective of a sentiment he shared earlier this year. Having been especially busy since 2016, Hemsworth said in an interview that he’d take it easy fora while to reconnect with his family.

“This year I probably won’t shoot anything. I just want to be at home now with my kids,” Hemsworth told Australia’s Daily Telegraph newspaper. “They are at a very important age. They are still young and they are aware when I leave more than before. I have this year where I’m probably not going to shoot anything. I have a press tour, a few endorsements and bits and pieces, but mostly just be home. If you went back 10 years and asked me what would be my dream scenario, this is kind of it. I can now sit back, enjoy and appreciate it, and stop chasing [movies].”

Hemsworth will return for the fourth Thor movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, alongside co-stars Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) and Natalie Portman (Jan Foster). The film will see Portman’s Jane Foster lifting Mjolnir to become Thor. The movie is set to begin production in August 2020 and release on November 5, 2021.

