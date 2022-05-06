Chris Hemsworth Debuts New Thor Hair In Sparring Video With His Son

✖

Chris Hemsworth has debuted the new hairdo for his upcoming Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder - just not in the way that fans probably expected. Hemsworth posted an adorable video of him teaching some boxing sparring techniques to his son, who is decked out in some Thor-style garb. However, what fans quickly noticed was that Hemsworth is now sporting a wildly different hairdo than we've seen in his last few social media posts. It's safe to say that what we're seeing is the debut of Chris Hemsworth's latest Thor hairstyle - a detail that is almost as important to these movies as the storyline or characters.

"Introducing the next heavy weight champion of the universe 💪💪 " --Chris Hemsworth

Thor: Love and Thunder has been in production over in Australia for months now. The secretive fourth film in the Thor franchise brings back Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, who has lined up quite the "event" for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Love and Thunder will see Natalie Portman return to the MCU as Jane Foster, who will take up the hammer of Thor herself. Also back are Thor's other lady "friends" Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Lady Sif (Jaimie Alexander). Thor: Love and Thunder will also bring some major acting heavyweights to the MCU for the first time, including Oscar-winner Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher and Oscar-winner Russell Crowe in a mystery role.

Even though Thor: Love and Thunder is keeping its story under tight wraps, we do know one thing for sure: Chris Hemsworth is the most swole he's ever been in one of these films. In fact, Chris Hemsworth's body double Bobby Holland Hanton confirmed that Hemsworth has trained harder than ever for his fourth solo outing as Thor:

"I train with him a lot, we train all the time, we're on the same diet regime and training," Bobby Hanton told the New Zealand Herald. "He's the biggest though he's ever been, so I have to be the biggest I've ever been, which is a challenge, but I'm up for it. Every two hours we are eating, it's become a chore, I don't enjoy eating at all, every two hours it's like get calories in, training twice a day, it's full-on... He's all good; look at him, he's a man mountain."

Thor: Love and Thunder opens on May 6, 2022.