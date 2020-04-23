Comics Fan Shows Every Time Marvel, DC Characters Were Kicked in the Nuts
Hi, I'm Peter Parker, welcome to Jackass! One comic book fan has taken their interest in Marvel and DC characters to an unexpected place and frankly we're not opposed to their level of dedication. @superlayo_ on Twitter made a post saying that for every like they got they'd post an excerpt from a comic where someone gets kicked, knee'd, or hit in the groin. As of this writing their post has 128 likes, and they're still in the midst of catching up to that number with their follow-up excerpts. We've collected some of our favorites that they've posted, many of which are huge head-scratchers, for you to enjoy below.
Among the many heroes that take a shot below the belt are the Superior Spider-Man, the Scarlet Spider, Deadpool, Black Panther, Batman, and even shows other characters delivering a blast to the undercarriage including Wonder Woman, Betty Banner, and Emma Frost. It's worth noting that these excerpts are solely from the pages of Marvel, DC, and other publishers actual comics and doesn't go into the litany of instances where this has occurred on screen with the characters (notably Star-Lord from Avengers: Endgame).
Iris West vs Captain Cold
4. Iris West hace periodismo de investigación en los pendientes reales de uno de los miembros de la banda del Capitán Frío en el número 72 de The Flash (2016). pic.twitter.com/vKZjWifOkA— Kaiser Würzig von Layo (@superlayo_) April 4, 2020
Machine Man vs A cop
6. Boom Boom y el Hombre Máquina plantean sus discrepancias con respecto al monopolio estatal de la violencia en Nextwave 4 (2006). pic.twitter.com/wf2slcal9Z— Kaiser Würzig von Layo (@superlayo_) April 4, 2020
Betty Banner vs a Frost Giant
7. Betty Banner, favoreciendo el desarrollo de la industria de la ópera en Jotunheim desde Incredible Hulk 423 (1994). pic.twitter.com/lnVsSSeG4U— Kaiser Würzig von Layo (@superlayo_) April 4, 2020
Emma Frost vs Mister Sinister
11. Emma Frost golpea en los inmencionables a un simulacro de luz sólida de Mister Siniestro en Uncanny X-Men 9 (2012). pic.twitter.com/5kdTKs5yTo— Kaiser Würzig von Layo (@superlayo_) April 5, 2020
Black Cat vs Mysterio
12. La Gata Negra comprueba empíricamente si Mysterio es o no una ilusión en Symbiote Spider-Man 3 (2019). pic.twitter.com/lYUwb85KjZ— Kaiser Würzig von Layo (@superlayo_) April 5, 2020
The Superior Spider-Man
15. Spiderman golpeado por un balón no de fútbol en directo por streaming, en Superior Spider-Man 6 (2013). pic.twitter.com/7ylonyBgi4— Kaiser Würzig von Layo (@superlayo_) April 5, 2020
Ben Reilly
16. Los niños no son el futuro en Ben Reilly: Scarlet Spider 20 pic.twitter.com/0D2AM95CwK— Kaiser Würzig von Layo (@superlayo_) April 5, 2020
Deadpool vs Black Panther
20. Pantera Negra reacciona comprensiblemente a un spoiler, también en Deadpool 15 (2016). pic.twitter.com/RSW6KoMBI4— Kaiser Würzig von Layo (@superlayo_) April 6, 2020
Batman
25. Batman desearía haber usado coquilla en The Batman Who Laughs 7 (2019). pic.twitter.com/8n8kjlsAkA— Kaiser Würzig von Layo (@superlayo_) April 8, 2020
Wonder Woman vs a Minotaur
50. Diana castradora en Green Lantern Blackstars 2 (2019). pic.twitter.com/saz01Atnkr— Kaiser Würzig von Layo (@superlayo_) April 14, 2020
