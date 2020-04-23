Comics Fan Shows Every Time Marvel, DC Characters Were Kicked in the Nuts

Hi, I'm Peter Parker, welcome to Jackass! One comic book fan has taken their interest in Marvel and DC characters to an unexpected place and frankly we're not opposed to their level of dedication. @superlayo_ on Twitter made a post saying that for every like they got they'd post an excerpt from a comic where someone gets kicked, knee'd, or hit in the groin. As of this writing their post has 128 likes, and they're still in the midst of catching up to that number with their follow-up excerpts. We've collected some of our favorites that they've posted, many of which are huge head-scratchers, for you to enjoy below.

Among the many heroes that take a shot below the belt are the Superior Spider-Man, the Scarlet Spider, Deadpool, Black Panther, Batman, and even shows other characters delivering a blast to the undercarriage including Wonder Woman, Betty Banner, and Emma Frost. It's worth noting that these excerpts are solely from the pages of Marvel, DC, and other publishers actual comics and doesn't go into the litany of instances where this has occurred on screen with the characters (notably Star-Lord from Avengers: Endgame).