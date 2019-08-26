Convention Reportedly Told Attendees Not to Ask Tom Holland About Spider-Man’s Sony Disney Breakup

✖

Keystone Comic Con attendees were told not to ask Marvel star Tom Holland about Spider-Man during Holland's appearance at the Philadelphia convention over the weekend, according to The Philadelphia Inquirier.

Ahead of Holland's panel appearance Sunday, Keystone Comic Con told an audience of 2,000 people to avoid inquiring about Sony's split from Disney-Marvel because "it might mess up any contract discussions that will be announced within the next few days," according to an attendee present at the convention.

Panel hosts kicked off the 45-minute Q&A with Holland by asking about his future as the wallcrawler, prompting Holland to confirm he'll still be appearing as Spider-Man. In a move that left some attendees confused, fans were never given the opportunity to ask Holland questions.

GUYS THEY JUST TOLD US WE CANT ASK QUESTIONS ABOUT THE WHOLE SONY/MARVEL THING SO WE DONT “MESS UP ANY CONTRACT DISCUSSIONS THAT WILL BE ANNOUNCED WITHIN THE NEXT FEW DAYS” #KEYSTONECOMICCON — nicole (@pcterrs) August 25, 2019

"It was kind of odd to be told not to ask about it, but then have them ask it in the interview," 16-year-old Nicole Emma told the Inquirer. "The answer he gave was so scripted, I think they're still working on it. It was almost literally word for word what he said at D23."

At D23, where Holland appeared with Chris Pratt to promote upcoming Pixar production Onward, Holland said the Sony-Disney deal resulted in "five great movies" and reassured fans an uncertain future still shines bright for Spider-Man, whether or not he's forced to sever ties with the Disney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"It's been five amazing years. I've had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds? But all I know is that I'm going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life," Holland told EW. "It's going to be so fun, however we choose to do it. The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we'll find new ways to make it even cooler."

Holland also teased Spider-Man 3 during the convention, saying the creative team has plenty of "exciting" ideas to "expand the Spider-Man world and bring new characters into it, and crossover with other people," adding the franchise is "only going to get bigger and better from here."