Here Is the Best Order to Watch the Marvel Defenders Shows on Disney+

When Netflix was releasing its Marvel TV series, it was relatively easy to make sure you were watching them in order as to make sure you were keeping the timeline intact, but for audiences who might not have been watching them as they came out, there’s now 13 seasons of programming available on Disney+ that can easily overwhelm newcomers. Whether you’re looking to revisit the various series or if you want to see what you missed out on, we have an easy breakdown of the best order in which to watch the series to keep all the various events in chronological order.

Here’s the best viewing order for the Netflix series that are now available on Disney+:

Daredevil Season 1 Jessica Jones Season 1 Daredevil Season 2 Luke Cage Season 1 Iron Fist Season 1 The Defenders The Punisher Season 1 Jessica Jones Season 2 Luke Cage Season 2 Iron Fist Season 2 Daredevil Season 3 The Punisher Season 2 Jessica Jones Season 3

If you really want to enjoy the most of what this timeline has to offer, you will also want to make sure to check out Spider-Man: No Way Home, as it features the big-screen debut of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, while the Disney+ original series Hawkeye sees Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin serve as a major villain.

When Netflix announced that it would be developing Marvel series that explored a grittier and more mature corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans were looking forward to how they would connect to the theatrical MCU releases, only for those series to only feature tangential connections to the films. The debuts of No Way Home and Hawkeye served as a major point of excitement for fans of the series, as they firmly established that the Netflix versions of iconic characters were being embraced wholly into the MCU. Now that these series are available alongside all of the other MCU offerings on Disney+, there’s a lot of speculation about what this could mean for the franchise’s future.

Fans surely aren’t the only ones excited that there’s more attention on these Netflix series, with Cox himself recently sharing his enthusiasm about returning to the role.

“I love it,” Cox recently told ComicBook.com of his Daredevil return. “I’ve loved every minute of it. And right now I’m just buzzing that it’s kind of happening again, it’s starting up again. And I don’t know where it’s going, I don’t know how much involvement I’m going to have, I don’t know what it’s leading to, but it feels like we’re born again. And so I feel like I’m getting a second chance at the dream job that has… I refer to it as, ‘There’s the gift that keeps on giving.’ It’s been so good to me, I’ve had such a good time doing it, I love playing the character, I love the stories.”

