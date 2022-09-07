Daredevil Star Rosario Dawson Breaks Silence on Series Return to Disney+

Daredevil is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe once more. After appearing in the DefendersVerse world of shows, Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock appeared for a single scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Soon, he'll have an extended appearance in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and shortly after that, he'll get his own 18-episode Disney+ series in Daredevil: Born Again. Both Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio have been confirmed to return for the series, seemingly suggesting the character's initial series that first appeared on Netflix is the same continuity as the rest of the Marvel Studios franchise.

That means if Rosario Dawson gets her way, she'll be back in the MCU as well before too long at all. In a recent interview with ScreenRant, Dawson said she'd love to return as Claire Temple.

"Oh yeah. For sure. You don't even see her in that last 'tell Claire to go home' moment on Luke Cage. So what is that? You know it's terrible. So, yeah, I'd be super curious, but I'm just so stoked for everybody, though. It's been a long time coming," Dawson told the website. "I was really excited to know that all of our shows are actually part of the MCU now, with Charlie [Cox] and Vincent [D'Onofrio] coming over into these different projects now. So, yeah, 18 episodes [of Daredevil: Born Again]? I'm there! Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, they know where I am."

Dawson is currently filming as the eponymous Jedi in Lucasfilm's Ahsoka after appearing in both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. With her great relationship with Disney-owned studios, the stage is set for the character to return. It has yet to be seen, however, just what exact characters Marvel Studios will bring back from the original series.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

