Marvel and DC Fans Are Debating Whether Thanos or Bane Is the Greater Villain

In the on-going “battle” between Marvel and DC, fans regularly debate which character is better. Is Captain America better than Superman? Is Aquaman superior to Namor? Who has the better cinematic universe? All questions comic book fans go back and forth with, frequently on social media. Now, though, fans are taking the debate to decidedly villainous territory.

On Twitter, where all the best-worst debates take place, The Atlantic staff writer Jemele Hill dropped what could be the ultimate Marvel vs. DC question on Tuesday: Thanos or Bane?

Thanos or Bane? Let’s argue. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 5, 2019

Both Thanos and Bane are pretty powerful bad guys in their respective universe’s. Thanos is the Mad Titan who, in both comics and in movies snapped his fingers and did really bad things to the universe. Bane is, well, he’s the bane of Batman’s existence in ways the Joker can’t even begin to think about. He even broke the hero’s back making him a pretty intimidating figure.

Of course, while both characters are pretty great villains, you know people have opinions, so Hill soon got the arguments she was asking for. Of course, there were a lot of qualifiers for some of those arguments. Are we talking movie versions of the villains? Comic versions only? Both? As you might guess, fans had lots of thoughts about the question. We decided to round up a bunch of them so you can make your own decision as to who you think the greater villain is.

Read on to see highlights of the Thanos vs. Bane debate and be sure to weigh in with your own opinion in the comments below.

Oh, snap! (But seriously, though. The Snap.)

Could Catwoman takeout Thanos?

Bane even died in a cartoonish way. Got hit by Catwoman crashing in on a moped. Thanos would never. — ???ATLANTA IS A SOCCER TOWN! ??? (@Lex_Naija) March 5, 2019

Forget Bane vs Thanos. We’re here for Hardy vs. Brollin.

If you’re asking who would win in a fight, Thanos would beat Bane without breaking a sweat, infinity stones or not. He’s a titan. If it’s whose performance was better, Tom Hardy is 3 car lengths ahead of Josh Brolin. — Rusty Westerholm (@RustyWesterholm) March 5, 2019

Bane don’t need no stinkin’ Infinity Stones, people.

This isn’t even a contest. Bane broke Batman without a bunch of all powerful infiniti stones. His motive is he just wants to burn everything down because society is too corrupt. That’s more interesting than some arbitrary bullshit about getting rid of half of everyone. https://t.co/8sbwKkh72e — Chett Manley (@ChettManley) March 5, 2019

How about a nope to both?

Thanos is a Malthusian galactic despot and Bane exploits anticapitalist sentiments but is really just an autocratic strongman. Can’t with either of them… https://t.co/6rwzM0WQee — aléxandros! (@bodega_gyro_ao) March 5, 2019

Let’s dig into the psychology of things, shall we?

Hmmmm………. Tough question. I’ll say it depends on what we are comparing here. Physical powers? Ideology? Their respective personal stories?



Bane’s story and personality are far more interesting but Thanos’s powers are not up for discussion. https://t.co/zkgvptb63H — Puff Mammy. (@PaolaAudrey) March 5, 2019

You knew there’d be a sports analogy, right?

Thanos literally made half of the entire universe disappear and kicked every single Avenger’s ass. Bane couldn’t even take over a single city, protected by one rich dude, who isn’t even a superhero and has no powers. That’s like saying “LeBron or Austin Rivers? Let’s argue.” https://t.co/EMfGAnGJnH — Daniel George (@DanielGComedy) March 5, 2019

The real question is…why?