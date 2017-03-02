New ‘Deadpool 2’ Clip Tries to Recruit Hugh Jackman

Fans might have heard about a special team-up between the former Wolverine and his best buddy Ryan Reynolds during the 20th Century Fox presentation at CinemaCon. Turns out that wasn't the only video the two made.

Hugh Jackman took to social media to wish someone a happy birthday and apologize for not being with them. In it, he sits in his hotel room and is interrupted by the smooth sounds of Deadpool himself. Take a look at the video above!

Jackman appeared with the Merc with the Mouth to promote Deadpool 2 during CinemaCon, and the two even went so far as to crack jokes about the whole Fox and Disney purchase, complete with an appearance from Pluto the dog, and even jabs at Comcast's attempt to get in on the action.

Deadpool's obsession with Jackman goes back to the character's roots, when Reynolds debuted as a maskless version of the character in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. But that version of the character was widely criticized and the movie was panned, until Reynolds brought the character back in the X-Men universe's first R-rated film.

In that movie, Wade Wilson attempted to hide his scarred face from his girlfriend by cutting out Jackman's face from a cover of People Magazine and stapling it directly onto his own head.

While fans might be clamoring for an appearance from Jackman as the mutant from Logan, the actor has since retired from the role after last year's critically acclaimed film.

"Look, if that movie had appeared ten years ago, it'd be a totally different story," Jackman said during a Q&A for Logan. "But I knew 2.5 years ago that this was the last one. The first call I made was to Jim [Mangold]. I said, 'Jim, I got one more shot at this.' As soon as I got with Jim and started working on the idea of it, I was never more excited. But it feels like the right time… Deadpool, go for it, man. You do your thing. You don't need me."

While it might be a while before we get to see the Wolverine return to the silver screen, fans will be able to see Wade Wilson's return and the debut of X-Force when Deadpool 2 premieres in theaters on May 18th.

Are you excited for the return of the Merc with the Mouth? Let us know what you think in the comments!