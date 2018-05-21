‘Deadpool 2’ Opens to $125 Million at the Box Office

20th Century Fox’s latest X-Men movie, Deadpool 2, has officially dethroned Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War as the top film at the box office.

Deadpool 2 earned $53.3 million in its first day at the box office (including the record-setting $18.6 million the film made in early previews on Thursday night), breaking the opening day record for an R-rated movie previously set by at $50 million by It last year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Deadpool 2 earned $125 million for the entire weekend, making it the second-best opening weekend ever for an R-rated film, behind only the first Deadpool movie, which opened to $132.4 million in 2016.

Both Deadpool and Deadpool 2 earned an A CinemaScore and mostly positive reviews from critics. ComicBook.com’s own Brandon Davis says in his review that Deadpool 2 is even better than the original:

“If only for the humor and action sequences, Deadpool 2 would have matched its predecessor in quality. Such a feat would be a detriment in the long term, as audiences will only stomach so many prompt innuendos for a crude laugh over time. Where Deadpool 2 excels further is in its heart. A somewhat sudden change of heart for the titular character who once refused to be called a hero implants a level of soul no one could have expected. What starts as a raunchy thrill ride takes sudden turns of emotional depth which will supplement the experience for the average moviegoers who can’t grasp gags which come at other super hero films’ expenses. In fact, the easy-to-follow but far-reaching emotional depth which hits late will help cement Deadpool 2 as the better of the two films so far.”

Avengers: Infinity War is still performing well in the second place spot at the box office. The film earned $28.5 million in its fourth weekend, bringing its domestic box office total to $585 million.

Keep reading to see how the top at the box office this weekend stack up.

1. Deadpool 2

Opening Weekend

Friday: $53.3 million

Total: $125 million

Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool joins forces with three mutants — Bedlam, Shatterstar, and Domino — to protect a boy from the all-powerful Cable.

Deadpool 2 is directed by David Leitch from a script by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds stars as Deadpool alongside Josh Brolin as Cable, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Julian Dennison as Firefist, Zazie Beetz as Domino, T.J. Miller as Weasel, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Jack Kesy as Black Tom Cassidy.

The film is the eleventh in the 20th Century Fox’s X-Men movies franchise and lays the groundwork for the upcoming X-Force movie.

2. Avengers: Infinity War

Week Four

Friday: $7.2 million

Weekend: $28.7 million

Total: $585 million

Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle their most powerful enemy yet — the evil Thanos. On a mission to collect all six Infinity Stones, Thanos plans to use the artifacts to inflict his twisted will on reality. The fate of the planet and existence itself has never been more uncertain as everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment.

Avengers: Infinity War is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Josh Brolin, and Chris Pratt.

3. Book Club

Opening Weekend

Friday: $4.7 million

Total: $13.4 million

Diane (Diane Keaton) is recently widowed after 40 years of marriage, Vivian (Jane Fonda) enjoys her men with no strings attached, Sharon (Candice Bergen) is still working through her decades-old divorce, and Carol’s (Mary Steenburgen) marriage is in a slump after 35 years. The lives of these four lifelong friends are turned upside down after reading the infamous “50 Shades of Grey,” catapulting them into a series of outrageous life choices.

Book Club is directed by Bill Holderman from a screenplay by Holderman and Erin Simms. It stars Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen

4. Life of the Party

Week Two

Friday: $2.2 million

Weekend: $7.6 million

Total: $30.9 million

When her husband suddenly dumps her, longtime and dedicated housewife Deanna turns regret into reset by going back to college. Unfortunately, Deanna winds up at the same school as her less-than-thrilled daughter. Plunging headlong into the campus experience, the outspoken new student soon begins a journey of self-discovery while fully embracing all of the fun, freedom and frat boys that she can handle.

Life of the Party is directed by Ben Falcone and written by Falcone and Melissa McCarthy. The film stars McCarthy, Molly Gordon, Gillian Jacobs, Maya Rudolph, Julie Bowen, Matt Walsh, Debby Ryan, Adria Arjona, Jessie Ennis, Stephen Root, and Jacki Weaver.

5. Breaking In

Week Two

Friday: $1.9 million

Weekend: $6.4 million

Total: $28.7 million

Shaun Russell takes her son and daughter on a weekend getaway to her late father’s secluded, high-tech vacation home in the countryside. The family soon gets an unwelcome surprise when four men break into the house to find hidden money. After managing to escape, Shaun must now figure out a way to turn the tables on the desperate thieves and save her captive children.

Breaking In is directed by James McTeigue and stars Gabrielle Union. Union also produced the film with Will Packer, James Lopez, Craig Perry and Sheila Taylor.

6. Show Dogs

Opening Weekend

Friday: $1.4 million

Total: $6 million

After a failed attempt to recover a stolen baby panda, police dog Max reluctantly teams up with a human FBI agent named Frank. A hot tip leads Max and Frank to Las Vegas for the world’s most exclusive dog show. To find the panda, Max goes under cover as a contestant to get the lowdown from his fellow canines. With help from their new friends, the crime-fighting duo must now foil another kidnapping plot and rescue other valuable animals from a gang of greedy smugglers.

Show Dogs directed by Raja Gosnell, written by Max Botkin and Marc Hyman and starring Will Arnett, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Natasha Lyonne, Jordin Sparks, Gabriel Iglesias, Shaquille O’Neal, Omar Chaparro, and Stanley Tucci.

7. Overboard

Week Three

Friday: $1.1 million

Weekend: $4.6 million

Total: $36.9 million

Kate is a single, working-class mother of three who’s hired to clean a luxury yacht that belongs to Leonardo — a selfish, spoiled and wealthy Mexican playboy. After unjustly firing Kate, Leonardo falls off the boat and wakes up with no memory of who he is. To get payback, Kate shows up at the hospital and convinces the confused amnesiac that they’re married. As Leonardo tries to get used to manual labor and his new family, Kate starts to wonder how long she can keep fooling her fake husband.

Overboard is a remake of the 1987 movie of the same name. The film is directed by Rob Greenberg, written by Greenberg, Bob Fisher and Leslie Dixon and stars Eugenio Derbez, Anna Faris, Eva Longoria, John Hannah and Swoosie Kurtz.

8. A Quiet Place

(Photo: Paramount Pictures)

Week Seven

Friday: $1.1 million

Weekend: $3.8 million

Total: $176 million

In the modern horror thriller A Quiet Place, a family of four must navigate their lives in silence after mysterious creatures that hunt by sound threaten their survival. If they hear you, they hunt you.

A Quiet Place is directed by John Krasinski, who also stars in the film opposite his real-life wife Emily Blunt. Krasinski also co-wrote the script with Bryan Woods and Scott Beck, based on a story by Woods and Beck.

In addition to Krasinski and Blunt, A Quiet Place also stars Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, and Cade Woodward. The film debuted at SXSW in March.

9. Rampage

Week Six

Friday: $342,000

Weekend: $1.37 million

Total: $92.3 million

Global icon Dwayne Johnson headlines the action adventure “Rampage,” directed by Brad Peyton. Johnson stars as primatologist Davis Okoye, a man who keeps people at a distance but shares an unshakable bond with George, the extraordinarily intelligent, incredibly rare albino silverback gorilla who has been in his care since he rescued the young orphan from poachers.

But a rogue genetic experiment gone awry mutates this gentle ape into a raging creature of enormous size. To make matters worse, it’s soon discovered there are other similarly altered animals. As these newly created alpha predators tear across North America, destroying everything in their path, Okoye teams with discredited geneticist Kate Caldwell (Naomie Harris) to secure an antidote, fighting his way through an ever-changing battlefield, not only to halt a global catastrophe but to save the fearsome creature that was once his friend.

10 RBG

Week Three

Friday: $552,000

Weekend: $1.2 million

Total: $3.8 million

At the age of 84, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has developed a breathtaking legal legacy while becoming an unexpected pop culture icon. But without a definitive Ginsburg biography, the unique personal journey of this diminutive, quiet warrior’s rise to the nation’s highest court has been largely unknown, even to some of her biggest fans – until now. RBG is a revelatory documentary exploring Ginsburg ‘s exceptional life and career from Betsy West and Julie Cohen, and co-produced by Storyville Films and CNN Films.