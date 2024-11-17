Controversial Former Deadpool Star Hopes to Be Brought Back Into the Franchise

Deadpool has taken his place among the MCU’s bigwigs, something that was inevitable when Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and got the film rights to the X-Men universe of characters back. Deadpool and Deadpool 2 were huge hits, and Deadpool & Wolverine proved to be the biggest MCU film of the past few years, giving Marvel Studios a hit when they needed it. However, one character was conspicuously missing from the movie: Weasel, played by T.J. Miller.

Deadpool and Deadpool 2 worked so well because of the interplay between Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and the supporting cast. Miller’s Weasel was one of the more entertaining characters in the movies. However, Miller’s personal problems in real life made him persona non grata, leading to a falling out with Reynolds. In a recent interview, Miller revealed that has changed and talked about hopes for coming back to the franchise.

In an EW article, which referenced interviews Miller did on several podcasts, Miller talked about the falling out with Reynolds. In October 2022, Miller said he’d never work with Reynolds again, saying on The Adam Carolla Show, “Would I work with him again? No, I would not work with him again.” However, later that month, Miller changed his tune, talking about how Reynolds reached out to him and that they’d smoothed things over on Sirius XM’s Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show.

Since then, Deadpool & Wolverine has been a massive hit, and Miller has talked about coming back to the franchise. In an interview on the Sirius XM show The Bonfire, Miller revealed that he and Reynolds have talked recently. Miller said, “We talked a little while ago. I think him asking, I think he’s just been such a good friend right now that I think it would be really, I think that it would be awesome.”

Miller’s return as Weasel would definitely be a surprise, as his trials and tribulations in real life — a bomb threat accusation that was proven false and sexual harassment accusations — have seen him take a back seat in Hollywood. However, his renewed friendship with Reynolds could be what he needs to help him rebuild his career. It makes sense for Miller to want to return for Deadpool 4, which will certainly be a massive hit, but it’s also something that fans will have to wait and see about. Even if Reynolds wants Miller back, Disney and Marvel Studios may be a different story.