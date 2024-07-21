Deadpool & Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds on Hypothetically Working With Blake Lively

Movie fans are less than a week away from finally getting to see Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman star in Deadpool & Wolverine, and some big cameos have already been revealed by Marvel Studios. While some surprise actors are already known, others remain a mystery, including the identity of Lady Deadpool. Fans got a look at the character in the film’s final trailer, but she has yet to be unmasked. There have been a lot of theories about the character’s identity ranging from Taylor Swift to Ryan Reynolds in a wig. One prevailing theory is that Lady Deadpool will be played by Reynolds’ real-life wife, Blake Lively. ComicBook had the chance to chat with Reynolds alongside Jackman and director Shawn Levy, and while the trio aren’t sharing any spoilers, Reynolds did have a hilarious answer about what it would be like to hypothetically work with Lively in a Marvel project.

“She’s not half the friend that Hugh is,” Reynolds said incredibly seriously, causing Jackman and Levy to laugh. “Hey, we haven’t even started rolling yet,” he joked. “I’ll get all performative in a second.”

Jackman then pointed out that his relationship with Reynolds predates Reynold’s relationship with Lively.

“I would love to … You know, in the old days, they all got to work together, hanging out,” Reynolds explained. “We got Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn … That’d be nice, I’d love to work with Blake.”

Kevin Feige Addresses Deadpool’s MCU Future:

Avengers 5 (formally Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) is on the way, and some fans have wondered how Deadpool might fit into the story. Very few characters have been confirmed for the project, but it’s expected to feature 60 returning MCU stars. While that may or may not include Deadpool, ComicBook recently asked Marvel Studios president Feige how the notoriously R-rated character would fit into a PG-13 story.

“Well, I mean, yes,” Feige replied when asked if he’s thought about how Marvel Studios would go about fitting Deadpool into a PG-13 setting. “And what’s fun obviously about the comics is anybody pops up anywhere. But also what’s fun about the team-ups and a Marvel team-up is it’s almost always characters that don’t belong together.”

“I remember sitting in interviews like this when we were, I think, promoting Iron Man 2, and people knew that we had Thor in production and we had announced that we were going to make an Avengers movie, and people were going, ‘How in the world is Thor, this Norse mythological god, going to be able to be in a scene with Tony Stark? How’s that going to work?’ And my answer was, ‘Well, that’s kind of the movie.’ That’s kind of the whole idea, is to take these people that shouldn’t be together and put ’em together.”

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th. Stay tuned for more from our Deadpool & Wolverine interviews.