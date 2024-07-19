Lady Deadpool Full Look Revealed in Deadpool & Wolverine Final Trailer

Marvel fans finally get an official look at Lady Deadpool in the final trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine. The first X-Men film to fall under the Marvel Studios banner is nearing its theatrical release, and with that comes a trailer that doesn’t hold back on spoilers. There’s one major Marvel cameo we won’t give away here, but if you’re so inclined you can click that hyperlink to check it out yourself. However, after several small peeks at Lady Deadpool, the newest Deadpool & Wolverine shows her off in all her glory.

Lady Deadpool walks onto the scene in the last moments of the Deadpool & Wolverine final trailer. This is our first official look at the female version of the Merc With a Mouth, with her long blonde hair flowing out of the mask in a ponytail. What’s interesting is it doesn’t look like she’s coming alone, either. Behind Lady Deadpool is a group of characters who are whose identities are shielded by a magical portal, similar to the ones used by Doctor Strange and Wong. This could be the heralded Deadpool Corps, which are different Deadpools from across the Marvel Multiverse. Since we already know Deadpool & Wolverine is a multiversal adventure, it makes sense that the Deadpool Corps would also be involved.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Full look at Lady Deadpool in the final trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine

What are the Deadpool Corps?

Created by Victor Gischler and Paco Medina in 2010’s Prelude to Deadpool Corps #1, the Deadpool Corps are an occasional alliance of various versions of Deadpool from across the multiverse. Usually consisting of Deadpool, Lady Deadpool, Kidpool, Dogpool, and Headpool, the group has joined forces to fight various villains threatening the multiverse. They even got their own alternate evil counterparts when Dreadpool, the Wade Wilson of Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe, created his own incarnation of the team.

The lead-up to Deadpool & Wolverine has hinted heavily at the appearance of members of the Deadpool Corps, between Lady Deadpool and Dogpool being teased in the marketing, and Headpool and Kidpool already getting their own pieces of tie-in merchandise.

What is Deadpool & Wolverine about?

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool & Wolverine

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.