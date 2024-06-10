Deadpool & Wolverine's Latest Taylor Swift Report Has the Internet Divided
Swift reportedly won't cameo in the MCU's next blockbuster.
As the release of Deadpool & Wolverine looms closer, the questions surrounding the Marvel Cinematic Universe installment have only seemed to grow. One major Deadpool & Wolverine theory appeared to finally be put to rest on Monday, with a new report from Entertainment Weekly claiming that pop superstar Taylor Swift will not be making an appearance in the film. The possibility of Swift joining the world of Marvel movies has been ongoing for the better part of a decade, ever since theories that she would play mutant musician Alison Blaire / Dazzler popped up during the production of 20th Century Fox's X-Men: Apocalypse.
The production of Deadpool & Wolverine has refueled that possibility, with franchise star Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy (both of whom are close friends with Swift, to the point of appearing in her music videos) not completely denying that she could appear in the film. Beaded friendship bracelets, which have become synonymous with Swift thanks to a lyric in her song "You're On Your Own, Kid" and her ongoing Eras Tour, have also been a recurring theme of Deadpool & Wolverine's marketing campaign.
Whether as Dazzler, Wanda Wilson / Lady Deadpool, or even as a fictionalized version of herself, there have been plenty of theories about Taylor Swift cameoing in Deadpool & Wolverine, which has made this new report an interesting wrinkle. Some are taking it as confirmation that Swift is not in the movie, while others are wondering if there's an Andrew Garfield-esque deus ex machina on the horizon. While we wait for Deadpool & Wolverine's July 26th release to get the answer, here are just a handful of the latest reactions.
SAVE ME
SAVE ME TAYLOR SWIFT DAZZLER PLEASE TAYLOR SWIFT DAZZLER HELP ME TAYLOR SWIFT DAZZLER https://t.co/acXPdRqel0— kellie (tortured version) 🤍 (@kellsrep) June 10, 2024
Mastermind
I think it was funny that people were mad at some rumor for months ab taylor being in deadpool and even more hilarious she probably played us all by purposely being seen hanging out with the cast and director— v (@beingsupers) June 10, 2024
Promo
i would absolutely love taylor as lady deadpool but tbh I think they might just be doing this for promo 😭 https://t.co/YEnySmAdCJ— anna⸆⸉ is seeing taylor (@annasdayliqht) June 10, 2024
Not Convinced
I’m still not fully convinced that Taylor Swift isn’t in Deadpool & Wolverine. Maybe she has a small cameo as herself and not as a character and that’s why that article was wrote to stop the Ladypool/ Dazzler rumors.— Kennedy Ryan Reynolds fan❤️ (@ilyryanreynolds) June 10, 2024
Sad
No Taylor!Lady Deadpool or Dazzler https://t.co/sfRY4Y4vrN pic.twitter.com/4RyB3ACJJy— beverage 📝 (@felicityollies) June 10, 2024
Mixed Messages
them: "Taylor Swift does not appear in deadpool & wolverine."
also them: https://t.co/R4EpjNvIlB— mel | 𝕋𝕋ℙ𝔻 𝚊𝚌𝚌𝚘𝚞𝚗𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚐 🧡🤍🏳️🌈 (@DlVlNIUM) June 10, 2024
Familiar
EW: https://t.co/5xNABcVcNA pic.twitter.com/RFbqB86mQg— fandi (@sunrsboulevard) June 10, 2024
Okay
ok? you think that’s gonna stop me from clowning? https://t.co/Fvt6dQt93R pic.twitter.com/S3Dbk9iAa9— aurora⸆⸉ 🪩 (@aurorasadprose9) June 10, 2024