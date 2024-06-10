Deadpool & Wolverine's Latest Taylor Swift Report Has the Internet Divided

As the release of Deadpool & Wolverine looms closer, the questions surrounding the Marvel Cinematic Universe installment have only seemed to grow. One major Deadpool & Wolverine theory appeared to finally be put to rest on Monday, with a new report from Entertainment Weekly claiming that pop superstar Taylor Swift will not be making an appearance in the film. The possibility of Swift joining the world of Marvel movies has been ongoing for the better part of a decade, ever since theories that she would play mutant musician Alison Blaire / Dazzler popped up during the production of 20th Century Fox's X-Men: Apocalypse.

The production of Deadpool & Wolverine has refueled that possibility, with franchise star Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy (both of whom are close friends with Swift, to the point of appearing in her music videos) not completely denying that she could appear in the film. Beaded friendship bracelets, which have become synonymous with Swift thanks to a lyric in her song "You're On Your Own, Kid" and her ongoing Eras Tour, have also been a recurring theme of Deadpool & Wolverine's marketing campaign.

Whether as Dazzler, Wanda Wilson / Lady Deadpool, or even as a fictionalized version of herself, there have been plenty of theories about Taylor Swift cameoing in Deadpool & Wolverine, which has made this new report an interesting wrinkle. Some are taking it as confirmation that Swift is not in the movie, while others are wondering if there's an Andrew Garfield-esque deus ex machina on the horizon. While we wait for Deadpool & Wolverine's July 26th release to get the answer, here are just a handful of the latest reactions.