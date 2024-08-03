Deadpool & Wolverine’s Hugh Jackman Shares Throwback To His Return Announcement: “One of the Most Important Moments of My Life”

Deadpool & Wolverine is currently thriving in its second weekend and it just surpassed $630.4 million at the global box office. In fact, the movie has already beaten Logan‘s lifetime box office haul. It’s safe to say one of the biggest draws of Deadpool & Wolverine is the return of Hugh Jackman as Logan/Wolverine. Many believed his time playing the character had ended when he died in Logan, but Deadpool & Wolverine brought him back as a variant. Jackman has now been playing the character for 24 years, and he took to Instagram today to reflect on his decision to return to the role.

“This photo was taken September 4, 2022. There were maybe 7 or 8 people in the world who knew @vancityreynolds and I were about to shoot a little something to announce that #deadpoolandwolverine were joining the MCU. Becoming Wolverine Again was born,” Jackman wrote. “It’s one of the most important moments of my life. I think at that very moment Ryan literally asked me if I was sure. I was! I am! So we shot this with @slevydirect and @maximumeffort and held our collective breath that it didn’t leak. To all of our surprise it didn’t. Now playing in theaters worldwide.” You can view the post below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine Return, Explained:

Hugh Jackman in Logan / Hugh Jackman in Deadpool & Wolverine

When Reynolds and Jackman announced they would be teaming up for the third Deadpool movie, fans wondered how the film would follow the events of Logan. In James Mangold’s 2017 film, Jackman’s Wolverine finally died, and it was not only permanent, but it was incredibly emotional and satisfying for viewers. Understandably, fans have been worried that Deadpool & Wolverine might tarnish Logan’s legacy. While the new film certainly has its fun with Logan, it does an excellent job of making Jackman’s return make sense while also allowing the Wolverine we know and love to rest in peace.

Deadpool & Wolverine kicks off with Deadpool digging up Logan’s body, only to be disappointed that the hero is actually dead. The Merc with the Mouth goes on to use Logan’s adamantium-ridden bones as weapons to decimate members of the TVA, and while that might bother some, most will probably delight in the humor. Since Logan from the previous films is officially dead, Deadpool has to set off to other universes to try and find a Wolverine that can help him in his quest to save his universe.

Deadpool visits many versions of Wolverine, which includes some huge surprises. Eventually, he meets the titular Wolverine, who is down on his luck and struggling with his past mistakes. This Wolverine isn’t a hero like the one we’re used to. In fact, he let down his entire X-Men team in a big way. Since he considers himself a failure, Wolverine is quick to anger and is certainly unamused by Deadpool’s antics.

Despite having a different history than the Wolverine who died in Logan, it’s still easy to get attached to this new version. He may be rougher around the edges, but Jackman is no stranger to bringing Wolverine to life in a satisfying way.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.