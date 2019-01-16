Destroyed ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Location is Back in ‘Far From Home’

The Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer was finally released yesterday and the eagle-eyed folks on the Internet have already dissected the new footage inside and out.

One very special shootout was to Peter Parker’s favorite bodega, which was tragically destroyed in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Thanks to Twitter user, @Da7e, we can rest easy over the fate of Mr. Delmar and Delmar’s Deli-Grocery in Queens.

Peter is back at his Favorite Bodega, which got rebuilt! and now has a little pro-Spider-Man section pic.twitter.com/FwIpL24kzr — Da7e Gonzales (@Da7e) January 15, 2019

We’re happy to know that Mr. Delmar is pro-Spidey, and doesn’t blame him for the destruction of his business. Hemky Madera, the actor who plays the shop owner, is listed on IMDB as a returning cast member, so we can only hope for some of his classic banter with Peter. The actor has been busy since Homecoming, appearing in episodes of Ash vs Evil Dead, Brockmire, and Queen of the South.

The nod to the bodega isn’t the only thing Twitter is talking about. Many have noted Tony Stark’s absence from the trailer, making fans fear the worst for the franchise’s original hero. We won’t know for sure until Avengers: Endgame, however, which is being released a few months before the new Spider-Man.

Speaking of Endgame, many fans are also confused as to why the trailer was released before the Avengers movie, spoiling that Peter Parker and Nick Fury, who were dusted during The Decimation in Avengers: Infinity War, are now alive and well. While some consider this a spoiler, there was no way characters like Spider-Man and Black Panther were going to stay dead when their sequels were already greenlit.

Another Twitter user, Tristan Cooper, also pointed out many more cool details in the trailer, which you can check out here. Finally, fans pretty much all agree that Jake Gyllenhaal is going to make an awesome Mysterio.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to hit theaters on July 5th.