Disney’s D23 Expo Panel Schedule: Marvel, Star Wars, and More

Beginning of Friday, Disney will have taken over the Anaheim Convention Center for their bi-annual Disney’s D23 Expo. In 2017, the D23 Expo provided major news such as the first deep looks at Star Wars additions to the Disney theme parks and the first footage from Avengers: Infinity War. With much ahead from Disney, the convention will be loaded with breaking news, great reveals on its show floor, and possibly some footage from upcoming movies.

The schedule for the D23 Expo has been revealed. Much of the movie and Disney+ content will arrive on Friday and Saturday, though Thursday night’s early preview which ComicBook.com will be attending might offer up some first looks at logos, titles, or other content.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here is a breakdown of the key panels from Disney’s D23 Expo, which will be covered in full on ComicBook.com:

Friday: 10:30am PT – Disney Legends Hosted by Disney Chairman Bob Iger, the Disney Legends awards are given to Wing Chao, Robert Downey Jr., Jon Favreau, James Earl Jones, Bette Midler, Kenny Ortega, Barnette Ricci, Robin Roberts, Diane Sawyer, Ming-Na Wen, and Hans Zimmer. 12:30pm PT – The Music and Sounds of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge 3:00pm PT – Agents of SHIELD 3:30pm PT – Disney+ Presentation A presentation showcasing content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more which will be available on the Disney+ streaming service

Saturday: 10:00am PT – Walt Disney Studios Includes Marvel Studios, Star Wars, Pixar, and all Disney film properties 1:30pm PT – Secret Walt Disney Company Project Presentation 5:30pm PT – Marvel Comics: 80th Anniversary

Sunday: 10:30am PT – Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products Chairman Bob Chapak showcases what’s new and what’s next for resorts around the globe, including more about the transformational plans for Epcot at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.



What are you most looking forward to, hoping to see, or waiting to be revealed from Disney’s D23 Expo? Share your thoughts in the comment section! Be sure to check out ComicBook.com’s breakdown of expectations from the event from Charlie Ridgely. The first photos from the floor will start to pop up on Thursday night! Be ready!

For live updates and recaps throughout the weekend, be sure to stay tuned to Comicbook.com and follow me on Instagram and Twitter from the event!