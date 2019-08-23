Ms. Marvel Disney+ Show Logo Revealed

A Ms. Marvel series is officially heading to Disney+ and Marvel Studios was on hand at this year’s D23 Expo to unveil the show’s fresh new logo. Featuring the iconic lightning bolt logo of that Kamala Khan made famous in the Marvel Comics mythos, the modernized logo uses yellows and oranges as its primary colors. Plus, if you look super closely, you can a Captain Marvel-inspired star insignia being used as the period that abbreviates miss. As reported earlier Bisha K. Ali (Four Weddings and A Funeral) has been tapped to serve as showrunner.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously teased a Ms. Marvel property, saying last May the fan-favorite hero would be hitting live-action sometime after Captain Marvel debuted in theaters.

“Captain Marvel‘s shooting right now with Brie Larson,” Feige said. “Ms. Marvel, which is another character in the comic books, the Muslim hero who is inspired by Captain Marvel, is definitely sort of in the works. We have plans for that once we introduce Captain Marvel.”

It’s unclear if Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers will be involved with the property or not, though Feige has stated before the Disney+ shows will be very much connected to the MCU films.

“They will be entirely interwoven with both the current MCU, the past MCU, and the future of the MCU,” Feige told ComicBook.com.

