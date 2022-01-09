Falcon and Winter Soldier Star Has Bad News for Fans Expecting a Doctor Strange 2 Cameo

Bucky Barnes got the chance to grow quite a bit in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier last year, dealing with his past head-on while also forming a bond with a human being not named Steve Rogers. The man is in perhaps the best place he’s been in since first debuting in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and fans of the franchise are wondering when the popular character will be making his way back to the screen. Unfortunately, it might be some time before Bucky Barnes returns, as he’s not going to be one of the many rumored cameos in the next Marvel Studios film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Stan recently talked with Collider about his role in the new film The 355, and he was asked specifically about an appearance in the new Doctor Strange. While stars of the MCU typically don’t answer questions about their character too definitively, Stan closed the door on Doctor Strange 2 rather quickly. Bucky Barnes isn’t showing up in the film.

“I am not in Doctor Strange 2,” Stan confirmed. “I promise.”

Bucky definitely isn’t showing up in the new Doctor Strange movie. After all, what help would he be battling against dark wizards from alternate dimensions? What we still don’t know is when the former Winter Soldier will be making another appearance in the MCU. It sounds like Stan isn’t sure either, at least not yet.

“I don’t know. Per usual, I can’t answer that question. I have no clue, but look, I think it’s sort of about seeing what’s next for him,” the actor explained. “To some extent, the show, I felt, really graduated him to another level of experience and taking on his past a lot better and gave him another sense of place and sense of family that he’s found there with Sam. So he’s in a pretty good spot right now. I’d be curious to see what the next interesting thing that we could tell with him would be, and as you well know, that is above my pay grade. There are far wiser men and women who are making those decisions.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was only meant to be a one season show, setting up the next Captain America in the MCU. Sam Wilson will return in the fourth Captain America movie, but there hasn’t been any word as to whether or not Bucky will join him.

