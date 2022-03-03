Doctor Strange 2: Patrick Stewart Reminds Marvel Fans Professor X Has Already Died Twice

Patrick Stewart took a second to remind fans that Professor X has already died twice ahead of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Rolling Stone caught up with the X-Men star to talk about his career. During their conversation, the topic turned to his apparent Marvel return in the MCU film. While he couldn’t divulge everything, Stewart did mention that Charles Xavier must have some sort of “Superman quality” to keep coming back after those two grisly ends. Now, how that reflects on his prospects of making it out of the Multiverse of Madness? Probably not too great, but it might be enough for fans to see him back in the chair after the events of Logan. A large segment of viewers would like nothing more than to see the Picard actor sitting beside Hugh Jackman once again. With the powers of the Multiverse, anything is possible. Check out what he had to say down below.

“This is a very delicate area… All I can say to you is we’ll have to see,” he teased. “But bear in mind that Professor Xavier has already died twice. I think he must have some sort of Superman quality.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While talking to Jake Hamilton recently, the distinguished actor sounded like he was dodging the accusation about the Doctor Strange sequel anymore. Stewart began, “Professor X would be extraordinarily cautious and watchful, and perhaps feel a little insecure because there is something that is potentially dangerous about this man. I think that would put Professor Xavier on guard.”

“I actually didn’t recognize my own voice. It sounded different. Whether I had a cold or something at the time, I don’t know,” the X-Men star added with a laugh. “I was astonished — and all they saw was the back of my shoulder and I think my earlobe, nothing else — that there would have been so many connections made. But it pleased me [to see the reactions].”

Here’s how Marvel is describing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: “Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called ‘the Multiverse.’ To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange”.

Do you think Professor X makes it out of the movie? Let us know down in the comments!