Doctor Strange 2 Toys Reveal Surprising New Character

Funko released images of its first wave of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness toys on Tuesday, revealing a surprising new character that wasn’t previously known to be in the movie. As fans were quick to notice, one of the POP toys revealed Tuesday shows a new character named Sara.

While Sara hasn’t been included in any of the film’s other toy marketing, the character can be seen in Funko form seemingly sporting similar attire to that worn by the Masters of the Mystic Arts. See the toy for yourself below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/DrStrangeUpdate/status/1498708130309496836?s=20&t=5S55nX9-LietK0QIN5I1Sg

When thinking of the Doctor Strange source material, two different characters stand out. First, there’s Sara Wolfe, a magic-adjacent character that once served as the secretary of Doctor Strange and romantic interest of Wong. While Wolfe wasn’t necessarily a Master of the Mystic Arts, her great-grandfather was a shaman.

The other character is Baroness Sara Mordo, the mother of longtime Strange nemesis Karl Mordo, played in live-action by Chiwetel Ejiofor. With the second option, Sara at least practiced magic and could even be seen donning purple clothing in her brief two-issue comic appearance.

“He’s coming on,” Ejiofor previously told ComicBook.com about Sam Raimi’s role on the film. “I’m very, very excited about that. Obviously, we’ve been sort of interrupted as the whole world has been in the pandemic but hopefully we are back on track with that and continuing quite soon, so I’m very excited about it.”

Elsewhere, Raimi added, “I loved Doctor Strange as a kid, but he was always after Spider-Man and Batman for me, he was probably at number five for me of great comic book characters. He was so original, but when we had that moment in Spider-Man 2 I had no idea that we would ever be making a Doctor Strange movie, so it was really funny to me that coincidentally that line was in the movie. I gotta say I wish we had the foresight to know that I was going to be involved in the project.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th. What other characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!