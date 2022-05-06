Gargantos Had Major Connection to Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange 2 and We All Missed It

Scarlet Witch had one major connection to Gargantos in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that everyone missed. In the commentary track for the film, producer Richie Palmer revealed that the creative team used Elizabeth Olsen's eyes as a model. It's a clever bit of foreshadowing that no one has talked about until now. Wanda Maximoff was revealed as the villain of the MCU movie very early in its runtime. But, there were hints that she was the one pulling the strings of these monsters from their color schemes and how much of the early plot shows her family from WestView. With Multiverse of Madness now living on Disney+, you can expect more of these small details to see the light of day. Check out the comparison below for yourself.

Olsen spoke to Comicbook.com about her future in the MCU following Multiverse of Madness. She says that she doesn't have a specific vision in mind. But, she would like to do something surrounding "Witches Road" from the James Robinson story in the comics. Wanda as an older entity is a fascinating idea.

#MultiverseOfMadness producer Richie Palmer reveals they used a scan of Elizabeth Olsen’s eyes to create Gargantos’ eyeball as a way to foreshadow the film’s real villain, The #ScarletWitch! pic.twitter.com/tPCQC0jjao — Doctor Strange Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) June 22, 2022

"I think fans usually have the best ideas and I genuinely don't know where we go from here and what the limitations are of the MCU because I don't follow what their plans are," Olsen explained. "I feel like the fans always know what the plans are, even when they're not announced. And so, I don't. I do have this image…. There are a few images in my head of, I think they're from 'Witches Road,' as she's aging and decaying, while using her power and there's something in that, this older woman, who's aging from her power, that I'm interested in. And I don't really know what that means, but I kind of would love to be old."

Here's how Marvel describes the latest MCU adventure: "To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

