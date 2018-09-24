‘Doctor Strange’ Director Keeps Teasing Marvel Sequel

A recent rumor suggested production for Doctor Strange 2 is in the works, with Benedict Cumberbatch set to reprise his role in the Marvel Studios film. Now the director of the first film is tweeting some images that strongly suggest something is in the works.

Scott Derrickson has been posting images from Doctor Strange comics, making it seem like he’s got something planned despite Marvel Studios holding back on any official announcements. His latest tweet dives deep into the psychedelic imagery of the legendary Steve Ditko, and now we can’t wait to find out what it all means.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Narrow is the Way pic.twitter.com/XIfBN10Xwi — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) September 23, 2018

Last month, British tabloid site The Mirror published a report that Cumberbatch was getting a huge pay increase to reprise his role as the Sorcerer Supreme. Apparently, Marvel increased his check amount after fan response to the character in Avengers: Infinity War. Doctor Strange was one of the most popular characters in the movie.

While Doctor Strange was only coming into his own as the Master of the Mystic Arts in the first film, fans got to see the extent of his powers in Avengers: Infinity War. Co-director Joe Russo explained why the character appealed to him as a filmmaker.

“Doctor Strange’s power level, we could talk about,” Russo said. “And from the books, as a kid, what I loved about Doctor Strange is that he always had a mystical spiritual side to him that seemed to know more than all the other characters. And I found that very entertaining, and we wanted to advance his power levels since the end of Doctor Strange because it has been a few years. And that he’s been doing his work and he’s a diligent study and he is now one of the more powerful characters in the Marvel Universe.”

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige previously spoke about the challenge of making Doctor Strange 2, which isn’t because of the filmmakers lacking in ideas, but because there are too many characters for the company to focus on.

“Sometimes it’s where do those characters pop up? [Doctor] Strange, you know, whenever we do another Strange [movie], which we will do, it will be a number of years from the first Strange, and yet he’s a very big part of Infinity War,” Feige told CinemaBlend. “So it is just a good problem to have when you have too many beloved characters that people want to see more of, whilst keeping to our core belief that we need to keep exploring nuance and keep doing different types of things.”

Doctor Strange 2 is rumored to begin production in 2019.