Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness Releases Official IMAX Poster





Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is headed to IMAX in one month, and Marvel released a new poster to celebrate. In this image posted to social media by Fandango, Doctor Strange’s face takes up most of the real estate. Employing the same broken glass motif seen in the other marketing materials, different versions of his character are joined by Wanda Maximoff, America Chavez, Wong, and Mordo. There are probably some other eyes hidden in there as well. It’s a lot to dive through, and Marvel fans are probably already discussing the secrets on social media. Multiverse of Madness’ hype had already reached fever pitch levels after Spider-Man: No Way Home’s post-credits scene. But, that’s all kicked into overdrive at this point. Check out the poster for yourself down below!

Series star Benedict Cumberbatch told Empire Magazine about the film recently. He’s promising a bigger film than No Way Home. “It’s a big, big movie,” Cumberbatch explained. “It’s going to be an absolute riot. And if it brings off the level of ambition it’s got, we’re going to have a success on the level of Spidey. There you go, I’ll put my flag in the sand.” He continued, “There are some very bold ideas, and some extraordinary tests of Strange and encounters. There are some very unexpected conclusions.”

Let’s begin! To kick off tickets going on sale for #DoctorStrange in the #MultiverseofMadness here in the U.S., @Fandango is debuting the official @IMAX poster. Check it out. It’s all in the eyes… 👀

Tickets are on sale now! https://t.co/VkqINr48aF pic.twitter.com/kqC0AjD7sv — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 6, 2022

Here’s how Marvel is describing the upcoming blockbuster: “Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called ‘the Multiverse.’”

“To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.”

