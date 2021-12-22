Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Trailer Offers First Look at America Chavez

Building on the hype created by Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel Studios released the first teaser trailer for . The trailer includes the first look at Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, also known as the Young Avenger called Miss America, in the film. We don’t see much of America in this trailer. There are two shots. The first shows Miss America’s signature jacket with its star logo. The second shows her standing next to Strange and peering at whatever is hidden inside that mysterious vault door. You can take a look below.

Joe Casey and Nick Dragotta created Miss America in the 2011 miniseries Vengeance. She gained new popularity as part of Kieron Gillen and Jamie McKelvie’s Young Avengers series. She’s since headlined her own solo series and been a member of A-Force, the Ultimates, and the West Coast Avengers. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be her live-action debut.

Videos by ComicBook.com

America’s origins origin story was intrinsically tied to the multiverse. She hailed from a universe called the Utopian Parallel, one separated from time. The realm radiated enough magical energy to grant her superpowers. When America was still a child, her mothers sacrificed themselves to seal black holes that threatened the Utopian Parallel, spreading their essence across the multiverse. When she became a teen, America decided she wanted to honor her mothers’ memories by becoming a hero herself. Knowing the Utopian Parallel required no such protection, America dove into the multiverse to find her calling.

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Dr. Stephen Strange continues his research on the Time Stone. But an old friend turned enemy seeks to destroy every sorcerer on Earth, messing with Strange’s plan and also causing him to unleash an unspeakable evil.

Sam Raimi directs Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from a script written by Jade Halley Bartlett and Michael Waldron. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange, alongside Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, and Xochitl Gomez.

What do you think of the first look at Miss America in Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Let us know how you feel about it and the new trailer in the comments section. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in theaters on May 6th.