‘Doctor Strange’ Director Recently Met With Stan Lee

It looks like Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson recently crossed paths again with Marvel icon Stan Lee.

Earlier this month, Derrickson tweeted about a meeting between himself and Lee, and particularly a story that Lee told him about Frederico Fellini. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Today @TheRealStanLee told me about the time Frederico Fellini came to visit him, and also the time Salvador Dali drew a picture his wife on a restaurant napkin because Dali found her so beautiful. #MaximumJoy — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) June 3, 2018

Marvel fans have already been pretty delighted by Derrickson and Lee’s meeting, especially in light of the recent dramatic events that have occurred in Lee’s life. Some fans are also excited by the idea of Derrickson crossing paths with the comic book icon, possibly as a sign that the director might return to the Marvel world.

While 2016’s Doctor Strange 2016 solo film did well at the box office, and Benedict Cumberbatch’s portrayal was a scene-stealing part of Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War, a proper sequel has yet to be officially greenlit. And even with Strange being turned to dust at the end of Infinity War, it sounds like Cumberbatch would love to return to the role.

“Oh, Strange? Just try to stop me,” Cumberbatch said in an interview earlier this month. “That’s all kind of lined up as far as I’m aware, but who knows? I mean, you know, the problem is, how does he get out of where he’s at? But that’s the only thing. I’m bits of dust at the moment as far as I understand. So you really have to ask (Marvel Studios president) Kevin Feige. But as far as wanting to do it, yeah, I would love to go back into that role.”

And according to previous reports, there’s a good chance that a Doctor Strange sequel could end up being in the cards. C. Robert Cargill, who cowrote the original film, recently teased what possible villains could play a role.

“Marvel movies work in threes.” Cargill explained back in March. “They also work outside of their threes. Some of the better Marvel films have more than one villain in them. Me and Scott have not laid the groundwork for it but what I can say is that I have a feeling that whatever Nightmare is involved with, Baron Mordo, being somebody who considers himself the defender of natural law will have something to do with it.”

What do you think of Derrickson and Lee meeting up? And do you hope that Derrickson could return for a Doctor Strange sequel? Let us know what you think in the comments below.